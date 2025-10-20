Big 12 Introduces Strict Regulations for Fans Going Forward; Will it Affect Houston?
Before the college football season began, there were rumors that the Big 12 would be making some changes to their policies on objects being thrown onto the field. After already stating that the conference would fine teams if they allowed or encouraged the throwing of objects, the Big 12 recently updated their policies on the matter once again.
The Big 12's refined sportsmanship policy now states that any program that is flagged more than once for throwing objects onto the field will now receive a $100,000 fine. Along with the new rule change, game management staff will be required to clear the playing surface until it is safe to resume play.
Game management staff will also have the ability to clear certain sections of the stadium that thrown objects originate from. The new rule changes come after Texas Tech's game against Kansas where the Red Raider fanbase threw tortillas on the field during kickoff.
Safety Regulations, or an Attack on Tradition?
There's no doubt that Texas Tech has been a catalyst behind the recent rule changes. The fanbase is notorious for having an extremely unique tradition of throwing tortillas onto the field during the opening kickoff since the early 1990's.
Another incident that caught major publicity occurred during the 2024 season when Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes' sideline was littered with tortillas and trash during their visit to Lubbock. While the Red Raiders had seemingly gotten better about tortillas ending up on the sideline this season, the program's game against Kansas proved to be an issue with the Big 12's safety guidelines.
Even Kirby Hocutt, Texas Tech's athletic director, believed that the fanbase had gotten better about their tortillas finding their way onto their opponent's sideline.
“We weren't perfect in the first three home games,” Hocutt said. “I felt like we were making progress, and then I felt like, you know, we took a step back last week. It just never rose to the level where we got penalized in those first three home games.”
Hocutt also mentioned that the conference had never contacted them to discuss the new rule changes before the Big 12's announcement last week.
Texas Tech isn't the only institution that's recently had a problem with trash being thrown onto the playing surface. Less than three weeks ago, there was an incident that gained minor publicity in Fort Worth during a matchup between TCU and Colorado.
A massive gain from the Horned Frog offense was brought back due to a questionable pass interference call, which caused an eruption from the home crowd. While the objects being thrown mostly empty water bottles, the incident likely helped the Big 12's case to make the recent rule changes.
In the Houston Cougars' 35-11 loss against the Red Raiders, TDECU Stadium got its own taste of the Texas Tech tradition when tortillas were thrown onto the field throughout the game.
Obviously, not the classiest of move by the Red Raiders, and one that could have theoretically cost Houston money if it was misconstrued.
But overall, this should not affect the Cougars or the fans much going forward.