Big 12 Power Rankings: Houston Cougars Move Up After Statement Win
The Houston Cougars had a night to remember on Friday, defeating Deion Sanders and Colorado 36-20 to open Big 12 play on a high note. After back-to-back 4-8 seasons, the Cougars showed that they're not the same team anymore.
After a great win, though, how much do the Cougars rise in our Big 12 power rankings? Well, let's jump in.
1. Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0, 0-0)
Last Week: 4
Result: 45-14 win over Oregon State
The Red Raiders left no doubt on Saturday, jumping out to a 45-0 lead before letting their starters rest. If that's a look at what they can do in Big 12 play, they will be strong contenders in the league.
2. Utah Utes (3-0 Overall, 0-0 Big 12)
Last Week: 2
Result: 31-6 win over Wyoming
The Utes had a sluggish first half, but put the pedal to the metal in the second half to turn what was a surprisingly close game into a blowout. That said, 10 penalties for 100 yards is simply unacceptable.
3. Iowa State Cyclones (4-0, 1-0)
Last Week: 1
Result: 24-16 win over Arkansas State
It's rare for a Power Four team to go on the road against a Group of Five team, but the Cyclones were lucky to walk out of Jonesboro with a win at all. With their big win over Kansas State looking less and less impressive by the week, the Cyclones may be due for a reevaluation soon.
4. TCU Horned Frogs (2-0, 0-0)
Last Week: 3
Result: 42-21 win over Abeline Christian
The Horned Frogs must've been rusty coming off the bye week as they allowed over 450 yards of offense against an FCS team and only held the ball for just over 23 minutes. Granted, a lot of Abeline Christian's production came in garbage time, but giving up yards en masse like that is concerning.
5. BYU Cougars (2-0, 0-0)
Last Week: 5
Result: Bye
After a refreshing early-season bye, BYU rounds out non-conference play on Saturday against East Carolina before jumping into Big 12 action.
6. Houston Cougars (3-0, 1-0)
Last Week: 9
Result: 36-20 win over Colorado
The Cougars made a statement against Colorado. The offense was clean and efficient, and the fact that they were able to run the ball down the Buffaloes' throats is extremely impressive. Meanwhile, the defense made life difficult for the Buffaloes for much of the night and forced two critical turnovers in the fourth quarter.
7. Baylor Bears (2-1, 0-0)
Last Week: 6
Result: 42-7 win over Samford
The Bears built off last week's thrilling win over SMU by stomping an FCS opponent. Not the flashiest result in the world, but hey, they took care of business.
8. Arizona Wildcats (3-0, 0-0)
Last Week: 7
Result: 23-17 win over Kansas State
In an unusual non-conference matchup between conference opponents, Arizona remained resilient to remain undefeated on the season. This game shouldn't have been as close as it was, as Arizona out-gained Kansas State 412-193 and held the ball for nearly 37 minutes of game time.
9. Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1, 0-0)
Last Week: 6
Result: 34-15 win over Texas State
Through three games, Arizona State, the reigning Big 12 champion and preseason favorite in the conference, has two somewhat lackluster wins over an FCS and Group of Five team and a loss to the worst team in the SEC last season. Until they show that they can play to their potential, the Sun Devils are going to be stuck in this mid-tier.
10. Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1, 0-0)
Last Week: 11
Result: 70-0 win over Northwestern State
The Bearcats beat the brakes off of what can loosely be described as a football team (Northwestern State has one win since the start of the 2023 season). Not much more to say.
11. Kansas Jayhawks (2-1, 0-0)
Last Week: 12
Result: Bye
With non-conference play now behind them, the Jayhawks, fresh off a bye, prepare for Saturday's Big 12 opener against West Virginia.
12. UCF Knights (2-0, 0-0)
Last Week: 13
Result: Bye
The Knights, meanwhile, have one more non-conference game to go against Bill Belichick and North Carolina on Saturday.
13. Colorado Buffaloes (1-2, 0-1)
Last Week: 10
Result: 36-20 loss to Houston
The Buffaloes might be a better team than what they've shown so far, but the fact is they've played two Power Four opponents and lost both games while being outgained by over 100 yards each time. Life without Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders is certainly off to a rough start in Boulder.
14. West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1, 0-0)
Last Week: 15
Result 31-24 win over Pittsburgh
After an embarrassing loss to Ohio the week prior, the Mountaineers persevered for a gutsy overtime win against Pittsburgh. Even in what could be a long season, beating their arch rival in a thriller is something the Mountaineers can look back on fondly.
15. Kansas State Wildcats (1-3, 0-0)
Last Week: 13
Result: 23-17 loss to Kansas State
Kansas State might just be the most disappointing team in college football this season. After being ranked No. 17 team in the preseason AP Poll, the Wildcats have just one win in four games, and they're lucky to not be winless after escaping FCS North Dakota on Aug. 30. A complete disaster all-around.
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-1, 0-0)
Last Week: 16
Result: Bye
The Cowboys needed a bye week after Oregon absolutely blew the doors off them on Sept. 6. They round out non-conference play against Tulsa on Friday.