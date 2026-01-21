Breaking Down Houston Cougars' 3 Toughest Games of the 2026 Season

The Big 12 has officially released the schedule for the 2026 college football season. The Houston Cougars, as well as their fellow conference members, now know who they'll be matching up with in the upcoming season.

The main schedule change for the Cougars is that they won't face programs such as TCU, Arizona State, and Arizona during conference play. Instead they'll face Kansas State, Cincinnati, and Utah in the latter half of the season.

Mark your calendars 🏈 pic.twitter.com/ivcPdzEi9p — Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) January 21, 2026

So which dates on the calendar loom as Houston's most difficult tests? While the Cougars may have gotten a favorable home schedule, some of their road tests, even against teams that struggled last season, could prove to be some of their tougher contests.

Week 1 vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Cole Wisniewski (5) and linebacker David Bailey (31) react after a defensive play against the Oregon Ducks during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This matchup speaks for itself. Texas Tech will once again be the team to beat in the Big 12 in the 2026 season. In fact, with former Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby joining them, there's a solid chance that the Red Raiders' offense takes a massive step forward. Last year with the Bearcats, Sorsby completed over 61 percent of his passes for 2,800 passing yards and 27 touchdowns.

There's a silver lining to facing the Red Raiders in the first week of conference play. The matchup serves as a nice litmus test for the rest of the season, and will quickly show where Houston stands as conference play begins. If the Cougars can get off to a fast start and pull off an upset in Lubbock, the game could even serve as a massive statement to the college football world.

Week 7 vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State University (OSU) introduces the new head football coach, Eric Morris, during a rally in Stillwater on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. | DOUG HOKE/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's safe to say that the Oklahoma State Cowboys were the biggest winners in the offseason. Not only did they hire Eric Morris as their new head coach, they also landed the No. 1 transfer portal class in the Big 12. Morris, the former head coach at North Texas, also secured commitments from over 50 transfers to completely rebuild the Cowboys from the ground up.

While Houston gets the benefit of facing Oklahoma State at home, the threat of Drew Mestemaker at quarterback is enough to make your hair stand up. There's no doubt that head coach Willie Fritz and the Cougars will need to be playing their best football by this point in the season.

Week 11 at Colorado Buffaloes

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It's evident that Colorado didn't meet expectations in 2025. The Buffaloes finished conference play with a 1-8 record, with their only win coming against Iowa State. While head coach Deion Sanders and his staff weren't necessarily expected to replace elite playmakers like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, the program's fall off was noticeable from 2024 to 2025.

Make no mistake, though - The Buffaloes' incoming talent is enough to make them a potential dark horse candidate in the Big 12. Colorado currently has the No. 4-ranked transfer portal class in the conference with three four-stars and 39 three-stars. Due to the massive roster turnover for the Buffaloes and the fact that the Cougars will face them in Boulder, Colorado, this game is particularly challenging.

