Buffalo Bills Sign Former Houston Cougars Edge Rusher
Building on the legacy he left with the Houston Cougars, defensive end Nelson Ceaser has earned another shot at the NFL with the Buffalo Bills. After signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent but being waived before the regular season, Ceaser spent time with the DC Defenders and San Antonio Brahmas before being signed by Buffalo last week.
As a result of the roster move, WR Jalen Virgil and DE Justin Hollins were released by the Bills ahead of their final pre-season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this upcoming weekend.
In Buffalo's preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Ceaser made appearances on defense and totaled 2 tackles. Despite the Bears’ early dominance, the former Cougar getting reps right after joining the team shows that the coaching staff is still deciding on who to move forward with on defense.
As mentioned earlier, Houston fans who witnessed Ceaser's talent on the field aren't surprised that he's eventually made his way to the NFL. In his only season in the Big 12, the junior was one of the most dominant players on the field at all times by leading the conference in sacks with 9.5 in 11 games. Ceaser also led the team in tackles for loss with 13.5 in 2023, while earning First Team All-Big 12 Conference honors and an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
From UFL Underdog to NFL Contender
Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 264 pounds, the Missouri City native combines strength with mobility, allowing him to line up in multiple spots across a defensive front. That versatility is part of what makes him an intriguing fit for Buffalo’s constantly rotating scheme. With the Bills constantly looking for a defensive front that works, Ceaser could get multiple shots at making the final 53-man roster.
Beyond Ceaser's physical qualities, his resilience is something to be admired. For many athletes, missing an NFL roster cut can be detrimental to their career, often leading them to hang up their cleats early. For Ceaser, it appears his time with the UFL was only a stepping stone to something greater. While this resilience can't necessarily be quantified or shown on a stat sheet, it could be something that sets him apart from other athletes lobbying for the same spot on the Bills roster.
With the beginning of the NFL season approaching fast, every moment matters for players like Ceaser who are clawing tooth and nail for more time competing at the highest level.