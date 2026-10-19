College Gameday Is Set to Visit Houston vs. Utah

The No. 14 Houston Cougars play one of their biggest games ever when they visit the No. 10 Utah Utes in Week 8.

This game is huge for both programs as they try to threaten the Big 12 and for a College Football Playoff spot.

ESPN's College Gameday Is Heading to Salt Lake

ESPN's College GameDay visited its first Big 12 school in Week 7, with the BYU Cougars hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. That game ended up being a classic as the No. 8 Cougars (now No. 2) upset the Fighting Irish who had won 17 straight, 28-24.

Now, GameDay is heading back to Utah, this time to Salt Lake City. The Utah Utes recently fended off an upset bid from the Colorado Buffaloes, narrowly escaping with a 27-24 win and remaining undefeated. The Cougars, meanwhile, won a shootout against the No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys, 35-32, to move up to No. 14 and remain with only one loss.

Houston QB Conner Weigman runs with the ball past Oklahoma State LB Isaiah Chisom during the third quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Utes finished 11-2 last season, and the Cougars finished 10-3, so both schools entered 2026 with high expectations. Both schools have done well this season, setting up a marquee Week 8 matchup that ESPN will highlight.

The Big 12 Race Is Starting to Heat Up

Yesterday, BYU proved they are among the nation's best teams with an impressive win. That wasn't all, though.

As aforementioned, Utah survived Colorado, and Houston won a massive matchup against Oklahoma State. But the No. 8 Texas Tech Red Raiders also made a statement with a big win against the Arizona State Sun Devils, 53-25.

The Red Raiders, of course, took down the Cougars in Week 3, complicating the Cougars' hopes for the Big 12. Technically, even the No. 25 Arizona Cougars still have a chance at the conference after beating the West Virginia Mountaineers 52-31 in their fourth straight game.

Those five teams- BYU, Utah, Houston, Texas Tech, and Arizona- can win the conference. For Houston, another loss would likely eliminate it from conference contention, since it already lost to another Big 12 team.

This game against Utah is a big chance for both teams, but an even bigger chance for Houston. Why? The next four games for the Cougars: vs. Cincinnati Bearcats, at Colorado, at West Virginia, and vs. the Baylor Bears.

If the Cougars defeat the Utes on the road, that would not only be a statement but also make Houston the favorite to win its final four games. Going potentially 11-1 would be an insane season for the Cougars and easily get them into the CFP and maybe even give them a chance at winning the conference.

This game is just a huge opportunity for the Cougars. Houston already proved it can beat a ranked, talented team on Saturday, when it beat the Cowboys. But can it travel to a hostile environment and take down a Top 10 team? We'll see come Oct. 24th.