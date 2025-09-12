Colorado Buffaloes Dealing With Several Injuries Before Houston Cougars Game
The Houston Cougars look to keep their early-season momentum rolling as they face their toughest challenge of the 2025 season so far, taking on the Colorado Buffaloes on Friday night to begin conference play in year two under head coach Willie Fritz.
The Cougars are on the back of two very convincing victories in the first two weeks of the season after shutting out the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in the season opener and a 35-9 blowout victory against rivals Rice.
As for Colorado, the season started on a sour note, with a close 27-20 loss against the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets to open the season, but got back on track after defeating Delaware 31-7. The Buffaloes visit the Cougars for the program's second matchup as conference foes. The health of a few key players for Colorado has been in question all week. Here's the latest update on three of them.
What are the latest updates?
Wednesday night, On3's Pete Nakos reported that Colorado defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis was listed as doubtful ahead of Friday's game against the Cougars and running back Dallan Hayden was elevated to probable, while wide receiver Omarion Miller remained listed as questionable.
But after Houston and Colorado's third availability report was released on Thursday night, there have been a few changes to the game status of some of the players previously mentioned.
Mainly, the change of Oatis being downgraded from doubtful to out, which will have him missing the conference opener.
The loss of Oatis could prove to be costly, though the defensive tackle has recorded two tackles through the first two games of the season. Oatis' 6-foot-5, 325-pound build is a plus on the defense line, which will be missing for a Colorado defense that has struggled to defend the run and against a Cougars offense that has found a spark within its ground game.
The status of both Miller and Hayden did not change with the most recent update. Miller is still considered to be questionable for the game against Houston. If the wide receiver were to miss the game, it would be his second straight game in a row that he has not suited up for. The receiver has recorded just one reception for 39 yards which came in the first game of the season.
Hayden has the best prognosis of the three still listed as probable for the matchup against the Cougars. If the running back is good to go, he will be making his season debut after missing the first two games of the season.
Last season, the running back recorded 196 rushing yards on 64 carries and one touchdown, and could get an increase in role once he's inserted back in the lineup. If he plays against the Cougars, he should be a player to note for the Cougars' defense.