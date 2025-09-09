Colorado Buffaloes Name New Starting QB vs. Houston Cougars
As the Houston Cougars prepare to face the Colorado Buffaloes in Friday night's Big 12 opener, they've had to wonder which starting quarterback they'll actually face.
The Buffaloes played three different quarterbacks in Saturday's 31-7 win over Delaware, just to get a sense of what they have at the position. Starter Kaidon Salter completed 13 of 16 passes for 102 yards, second-stringer Julian Lewis completed two of four passes for eight yards in very brief action and third-stringer Ryan Staub completed seven of 10 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns.
Suddenly, Deion Sanders and co. had a decision to make, which also keeps Willie Fritz and the Cougars wondering. Well, they can wonder no more.
Ryan Staub Expected to Start vs. Houston Cougars
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Colorado is expected to start Staub for Friday night's game against Houston. Perhaps it was expected after his performance on Saturday, but it's nice to finally put the question to bed.
Staub, a redshirt sophomore from Stevenson, Calif., served as a backup to Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, over the past two years. He previously started the 2023 season finale against Utah - in which he completed 17 of 24 passes for 195 yards in a 23-17 loss - and saw very brief action in 2024.
However, he never considered entering the transfer portal, and finally showed what he could do in Saturday's game.
"He earned it," Deion Sanders told reporters after the game, per the Buffaloes' website. "You want to reward them with an opportunity. I think that strengthens your team. When people say 'they played the guy that was on the third string quarterback,' and then guess what? He played so well the whole student body was chanting his name. I said, 'You got to be kidding me.' That's a blessing for me, because I really take a liking to those young men, like I'm I'm the guy I cried when I saw the movie Rudy. I did, okay, that's just who I am."
The Cougars have enjoyed a strong start to the season on defense, shutting out Stephen F. Austin and holding Rice to only nine points in lopsided wins. Colorado will present their toughest test yet, though, especially if Staub plays like he did against Delaware.
However, Fritz has shown that his defense is not one to be taken lightly, and there's no doubt the unit will be ready for Friday's game.