Colorado vs. Houston Cougars Preview: Score Predictions
All the attention will be on Houston vs Colorado with the game being one of the best matchups on Friday.
The two teams will face off for the first time in 54 years and the Cougars are looking for their first victory over the Buffaloes.
The Houston Cougars on SI staff released their prediction for the game, and here is what they said.
Carson Wersal, Staff Writer
One of the things that sticks out to me in this game is the fact that offensive coordinator Slade Nagle seems to have an idea of what type of offense his guys are comfortable running. While Colorado didn't get the win against Georgia Tech in Week 1, a close 27-20 loss shows that this team has the ability to play well against Power 4 teams. I think we're gonna see just how talented the Cougar secondary is against a Colorado coaching staff that loves to throw the football.
Prediction: 24-20 Houston
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
Both teams come into this game with significant questions. Houston still seems to be finding its rhythm on offense, though the second half of the Rice game was definitely a big confidence boost for Willie Fritz’ squad. Colorado, meanwhile, is going through quarterback questions after playing three different signal-callers in last week’s win over Delaware.
I think the Cougars are the more solid team right now, but this is their first time facing Power Four competition this season. Still, I like them to start 3-0 with a huge Big 12 win.
Houston 24, Colorado 20
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
The Houston Cougars begin conference play against coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes Friday night, and their confidence couldn't be any higher right now. Conner Weigman is looking like the quarterback that Jimbo Fisher recruited to A&M back in 2022, and Tanner Koziol has been as advertised through two games so far. Colorado is still trying to figure out life without Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, as they don't even have a surefire QB1 yet. The Coogs should take advantage of the chemistry they have thus far and turn it into a 1-0 conference record.
Houston 31, Colorado 21
Ylver Deleon-Rios, Staff Writer
The Cougars start their 2025 season with a wave of momentum after two convincing victories. Week 3’s game should prove to be much more difficult opening Big 12 play against Colorado. While both teams have plenty of talent I think Houston etches out the victory in a close one.
Houston 24, Colorado 21
Michael Carrara, Staff Writer
Colorado comes into the Big 12 opener having given up nearly 400 total yards of offense to Delaware, while coach Deion Sanders rolled out sophomore third-string quarterback Ryan Staub, who is most likely to start Friday night in Houston, amidst a quarterback dilemma including senior Kaidon Salter and true freshman Julian Lewis. On the other hand, the Cougars must strike early and efficiently in the passing game, but better that than if it shows up at all. On the ground, with the consecutive-game absence of sophomore J’Marion Burnette, I expect senior Dean Connors to somewhat match his production from his week 2 homecoming at Rice.
Prediction: Houston 31, Colorado 20