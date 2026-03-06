Conner Weigman's Ranking Among Other QBs in State of Texas May Surprise You

The state of Texas has always been known for being the pinnacle of high school football, but it may also have a case for having the most talented teams in college football come 2026.

In CBS Sports' early top 25, three of the top 10 teams hailed from the state of Texas in the No. 2 Texas Longhorns, No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies and No. 7 Texas Tech Red Raiders. To take it a step further, there were five teams from the Lone Star State ranked in general, with the Houston Cougars coming in at No. 21 and the SMU Mustangs at No. 23.

Now, this can be attributed to the coaching, recruiting classes or transfer portal classes, but a major reason that these programs are garnering so much hype before the 2026 season is the fact that they are home to some of the best quarterbacks in the sport.

Names such as Arch Manning (Texas) and Marcel Reed (Texas A&M) are already garnering Heisman buzz, and it wouldn't be shocking to see someone like Brendan Sorsby (Texas Tech) or Kevin Jennings (SMU) sneak into that conversation as well. However, one quarterback that is frequently overlooked is Houston's Conner Weigman.

The former five-star recruit had a career year and led the Cougars to a 10-3 record, which saw them beat LSU in the Texas Bowl. While Weigman may be slept on by the national media, Mike Craven of Dave Campbell's Texas Football ranked him as the No. 4 quarterback in the state.

"The Houston offense is a perfect schematic fit for Weigman, who was served well in the move away from Texas A&M," wrote Craven. He’s gotten healthy and away from Jimbo Fisher’s 55-page binder and that’s allowed him to look more like the five-star prospect he was out of Cypress Bridgeland."'

Craven also touched on how impactful Weigman was with his legs this past season.

"Weigman racked up 3,400 yards of total offense and scored 36 total touchdowns. His 11 rushing touchdowns accounted for 65 percent of Houston’s rushing scores on the year and he was second on the team in rushing yards"

With the Cougars no longer a hidden Big 12 gem, the expectation is for Weigman and company to push for a Big 12 title in 2026. Houston opens the 2026 season against the Oregon State Beavers, who took the Cougars to overtime this past season.