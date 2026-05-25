Does Houston Football Have the Best Receiver in the Big 12 Conference?

Since joining the Cougars for the 2025 season, Houston’s offensive coordinator Slade Nagle has implemented a game plan that has worked so far.

Last year, the Cougars saw over a 15-point jump in points scored per game, and Houston’s senior wide receiver Amare Thomas was a big reason why.

Thomas fell just shy of a 1,000-yard receiving year, and he very well may be the best wideout in the Big 12 Conference.

Why Amare Thomas Could Be the Best Receiver in the Big 12

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) reacts during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Houston is coming off an impressive 10-win season, which is largely due to the coaching staff’s aggressiveness in the transfer portal.

The key piece to the 2025 transfer portal class was former Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman, who had a breakout season with the Cougars.

He totaled 3,405 yards last year along with 36 touchdowns, making him one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 Conference.

A big reason for his success was his connection with Thomas, who was also a huge addition from the portal.

In 2025, Thomas totaled 67 catches for 966 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Cougars.

He finished No. 2 in the conference in receiving yards behind TCU’s Eric McAlister, who is now searching for an opportunity in the NFL.

Thomas also finished second in the conference in touchdowns with Cincinnati’s Cyrus Allen totaling 13 on the season.

With both receivers now fighting for a spot at the next level, Thomas has a strong chance to lead multiple statistical categories in 2026.

Despite most of the opponent’s attention on the talented pass catcher, he still managed to have one of the best overall seasons in all of college football.

Now, Thomas has a real chance to further improve on those stats because of the talent that the Cougars added around him.

Oregon State transfer receiver Trent Walker is the main guy who will take some of the focus off Thomas next season because of his elite numbers.

In the last two seasons, he totaled 149 catches for 1,724 yards and four touchdowns, and he stood out to the Cougars’ coaching staff in their matchup early in 2025.

Houston also has several other threats at wide receiver and tight end that will loosen up opposing defenses such as Patrick Overmyer, Koby Young and Harvey Broussard.

With another season in Nagle’s offense and a lot more talent in Houston’s receiving room, Thomas could no doubt be the best receiver in the entire Big 12 Conference.