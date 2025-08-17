ESPN Analyst Breakdowns Fit for Houston Cougars' Five-Star QB Commit
Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz has gotten off to a hot start along the recruiting trail in his first two seasons with the Cougars. Since his arrival in December of 2023, Fritz has recruited nine players who rank in the Top 32 of Houston's all-time recruits, according to 247Sports.
And Houston's 2026 cycle is gearing up to add another three players to the list, with the trio landing inside the top-10 of Houston's all-time recruits. With a recruiting class ranked No. 39 in the country and No. 5 in the Big 12 per On3. The standout of Houston's 2026 class is five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson, who has been committed to the Cougars since May of 2024.
The five-star Spring (T.X) product ranks as the fourth-best player at his position and the No. 2-ranked prospect from Texas, just behind Texas Tech commit five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo. Henderson also ranks highly on a national scale, ranked as the No.18 player in the country. With the excitement that Henderson brings to the Cougars, ESPN's Tom Luginbill broke down how the quarterback can best fit once he arrives on campus.
Keisean Henderson as a Prospect and His Future Impact at Houston
Tom Luginbill believes the five-star prospect to be an unfinished product with a very high upside, as most high school prospects are. Henderson also received a comparison to one of Fritz's former quarterbacks, current Duke quarterback Darian Mensah, whom Fritz recruited while at Tulane. Both players stand at 6'3 and have similar play styles as dual-threat quarterbacks.
"His fundamentals are raw, but he's very competitive and productive," Luginbill said. "Henderson is similar to Duke transfer quarterback Darian Mensah, who was recruited by coach Willie Fritz to Tulane before Fritz took the Houston job."
Henderson will need time to develop once he arrives on campus; however, with his elite physical tools and with time to iron out any wrinkles in his game, Henderson could become a touted quarterback for the Cougars as Luginbill describes.
"Landing Henderson is a significant pickup for the Cougars, even if he's not polished enough to make an immediate impact," Luginbill said. "He's a developmental player who needs more consistency in the passing game and more downfield arm strength. Henderson builds toward his top-end speed as opposed to being initially explosive. He has hit 20.6 mph on tape, which is a great time for a quarterback. Henderson has a high ceiling regardless of his position."
The Cougars will roll into the 2025 season with Texas A&M transfer quarterback, former five-star prospect Conner Weigman, as their starter. Weigman spent his last two seasons in College Station, going 9-4 as a starter and had 2,694 passing yards with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
With Weigman having two years of eligibility left, a decision to return for his final season with the Cougars in 2026 could allow Henderson the time to sit and develop behind Weigman, giving him the time that many scouts believe the five-star prospect needs.
Houston will open the 2025 season with a Week 1 matchup against Stephen F. Austin on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.