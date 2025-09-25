Expectations Rising for Houston Cougars Amid Undefeated Start
Coming into the season, the Houston Cougars (3-0) were already expected to take a step forward after finishing 4-8 in 2024. In his second season with the Cougars, Coach Willie Fritz raised expectations by bringing in stronger recruiting and transfer classes.
But Houston's fast start to the season may have raised expectations for the program once again. As of right now, the Cougars are tied atop the Big 12 standings with their 36-20 conference win over Colorado only two weeks ago. With their win over the Buffaloes on primetime television, those expectations around the team have seemingly risen significantly.
Houston’s early slate hasn’t been the toughest in the Big 12, but it’s given the Cougars a chance to show they can take care of business against teams they’re favored to beat. While tougher challenges remain on the horizon, the steady start has provided fans with confidence that the Cougars are playing at a level that can sustain success deeper into the season.
Houston’s Transformation Taking Shape
After the 2024-25 season, the trajectory of the Houston Cougars football program remained in question. Highlighted by strong wins over Utah, TCU, and Kansas State in conference play, many felt that something was brewing within the program under Coach Fritz's leadership.
Thanks to a wave of transfer talent brought in over the offseason, Houston has transformed preseason hope into real momentum, now looking to go 4-0 for the first time since 2016. Not only are the Cougars drawing national poll attention, but their odds to make a Big 12 title game have increased as well.
Over the last year, Houston has seen it's offense go through a complete transformation, including the additions of Conner Weigman, Tanner Koziol and Dean Connors. While those three highlight the impact transfers the Cougars acquired in the portal, Coach Fritz and his staff also added depth to the offensive line.
Transfers McKenzie Agnello, Alvin Ebosele, Dalton Merryman, Matthew Wykoff, and Jason Brooks Jr. have given the Cougars more options and experience up front. That experience proved to be vital when David Ndukwe, Houston's star left tackle, left the Colorado game with a season-ending injury.
Though losing Ndukwe on the offensive line is a setback, the Cougars’ coaching staff may have a clearer picture of who can step up to fill the gaps moving forward. Not only did Agnello and Melton see significant time against Colorado, but the two linemen allowed Houston's offense to function as planned without one of their star players.
That kind of roster reliability is a big part of why belief in the team has grown so quickly. Even Houston basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson has fully bought into the belief and momentum building under Coach Fritz and the Cougars.
While it's easy to look ahead at the upcoming conference schedule, Houston's focus will be on this Friday as they look to continue their early season success with a win over the Beavers. Kickoff between the two teams in Corvallis is set for Friday night at 9:30 p.m.