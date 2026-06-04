Former College Football Star’s Son Lands First Offer From Houston

Houston football has been hard at recruiting this offseason, and the Cougars now have the No. 1 recruiting class in the Big 12 Conference.

Head coach Willie Fritz and staff have also been looking even further into the future as they offered class of 2030 quarterback Briggs Berlin, who is the son of former Miami football star Brock Berlin.

Briggs has been on the rise preparing for his first high school season, and here is a breakdown of why he earned an early offer from the Cougars.

Why Houston Offered Briggs Berlin

Brock Berlin (7) celebrates with teammate Ryan Moore after a first-quarter touchdown connection during a 2003 matchup against Louisiana Tech at Shreveport's Independence Stadium. SHR 1225 TechMiami3 | File/The Times, Shreveport Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Brock Berlin, Briggs' father, is a former NFL quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, St. Louis Rams and Detroit Lions.

Before turning pro, he spent his college career between the University of Florida and Miami.

The Louisiana natives’ career began slow, appearing in just four games as a freshman. In his sophomore season, he saw a significant jump in playing time as he passed for 483 yards and nine touchdowns, but Florida was just not the right fit for him.

Berlin then transferred to Miami where he really turned into a top college football quarterback.

In his two seasons with the Hurricanes, he threw for 5,099 yards and 34 touchdowns, which made him one of the best passers in the country.

Now, his son Briggs looks to follow in his footsteps and become a force at the college level as well.

Briggs is a class of 2030 prospect, and he is entering his first high school season this year.

He is a multi-sport athlete in football and baseball, and he attends Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana.

After an impressive camp performance, Fritz and staff extended the young talent his first Division I offer, and he will have many more incoming throughout his high school career.

Briggs stands out because of his maturity for his age, and his dad is a big reason for that.

Having a father with as much experience as Brock is a huge plus, and it already has Briggs looking like a future star.

When you watch the film, the first thing that stands out is how good his footwork and mobility is at such a young age.

While he very well could be a strong pocket passer like his dad because of his accuracy and arm strength, Briggs could have the ability to become a dual threat quarterback as well.

Because of Briggs’ standout performance at several camps, along with working with a dad who played at the highest level, the class of 2030 prospect earned an offer from the University of Houston and he will receive even more attention in the coming years.