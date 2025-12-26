Former Houston Cougars DB Makes Bold Prediction For Texas Bowl

Days ahead of the Texas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 27, between the hometown No. 21 Houston Cougars and LSU Tigers at NRG Stadium, the Houston Texans pulled aside alumni of both programs on their current active roster to give their predictions for the anticipated Big 12 on SEC bowl matchup.

It was no surprise that native Houstonian, 2018 6A D1 state champion with North Shore High School and current Houston Texans defensive back Ajani Carter predicted his alma mater to win in NRG Stadium on Saturday as someone who is active in the venue already.

Former @uhcougarfb and current @houstontexans CB Ajani Carter shares his Texas Bowl pick 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PovVxUx7J8 — Kinder's Texas Bowl (@TexasBowl) December 24, 2025

Carter naturally predicted a strong advantage for Houston, considering the flurry of success from both sides of the ball in the second season under coach Willie Fritz, compared to the 2024 campaign, a team he was a part of as a senior and a transfer from Utah State.

His prediction is not out of the water either, as though LSU is 15th in FBS in opponent points per game allowed, the Tigers have only been able to muster an average of 18.7 points per game. This ultimately fueled their 3-5 finish after a 4-0 start with the Tigers being touted as national championship contenders at the beginning of the season.

However, Carter's work back with the Cougars was only a promising template for the current campaign, as he helped lead them to a top 40 finish in total defense (fourth in the Big 12) and points per game allowed (22.9) in 2024.

He himself finished tied for third in team pass breakups and registered an impressive 78.4 coverage grade against Baylor in the home finale on Nov. 23 that season.

A season later, Carter's impact could still be felt among players he shared the position room with, as Houston has allowed 21.8 opponent points per game and registered a total of 48 pass breakups, three from former teammate and current junior free safety Kentrell Webb.

Carter's NFL leap

Even in going undrafted, Carter found a quick pathway to an active NFL roster.

In signing a UDFA contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, he was eventually waived as part of their final roster cuts before the 2025 season began.

Carter got a warm welcome home however, when the Houston Texans signed him to their practice squad on Sept. 17.

Ahead of the Texans' Week 11 contest against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 16, Carter was given a gameday elevation after the team waived defensive back Damon Arnette.

The following day, Carter was signed to the Texans' active roster full time in lieu of the team waiving running back Dameon Pierce.

As a rookie, Carter shadowed and heeded advice from fellow teammate All Pro defensive back Derek Stingley Jr., an LSU alum and member of the 2019 College Football Playoff national championship team.

Houston Texans DB Ajani Carter, who played football at North Shore HS and the University of Houston, speaks about playing for the hometown team and how Texans All Pro DB Derek Stingley Jr. has helped him since he has been with the team. #Texans #Sarge @AjaniCarter3 @UHCougarFB pic.twitter.com/PJSlFFfW06 — BIG SARGE MEDIA LLC (@BigSargeSportz) November 19, 2025

While the baton has yet to be handed to him in a crucial opportunity, Carter is sure to use that advice accordingly when it does.

Having been designated for return from injured reserve and on the road with Stingley and the Texans in their Week 17 contest against the Chargers, playful and engaging banter will spew between them when watching the Texas Bowl later that same day at 8:15 p.m. CST.