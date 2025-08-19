Former Houston Cougars Linebacker Proving Why He Still Belongs in NFL
Making it to the NFL is certainly a feat that should be celebrated and honored. What is even more impressive is spending nearly 10 seasons at the highest level of one of the most physically demanding sports in the world.
In March, former Houston Cougars linebacker Elandon Roberts signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft and has spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers.
On Saturday, the Raiders took on the San Francisco 49ers in their second preseason game of the year. In it, Roberts showcased his heat-seeking missile playstyle and recorded three tackles in the team’s loss.
Elandon Roberts: From Coog to Certified Thumper
Before playing in the NFL, Roberts left a pretty impressive resume at the University of Houston. Over his three seasons in the Third Ward, Roberts accumulated 175 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. He was named to the American Athletic Conference’s First Team, and Phil Steele’s AAC First Team in 2015 and was invited to the 2016 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. At Houston, Roberts became known for putting his body on the line to take down offensive linemen climbing up to the second level of the defense. He continues to do this going into year nine in the NFL, making his longevity even more impressive.
Before he left Pittsburgh, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin referred to the linebacker as a “tooth-chipper,” alluding to his ability to thump offensive players, not just ball carriers. Catching praise from the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers for physicality at the linebacker position carries a lot of weight. Legendary linebackers like Jack Ham, Jack Lambert, Kevin Greene and James Harrison have all donned the Black and Gold and essentially set the blueprint for hard-hitting linebackers in the NFL.
After signing his contract with the Raiders, Roberts would likely wear the “green dot” sticker for the Davis family-owned team. The green dot signifies that a player’s helmet is equipped with a coach-to-player communication device, essentially making that player the play caller for their respective side of the ball.
“I love that part of football, I love that part of leadership, I love that part of being a mike linebacker,” Roberts said during 2025 Raiders Media Day. “It ain’t easy. You are the hub of communication… I just feel like when the game is on the line, put it on me.”