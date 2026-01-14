Former Houston Cougars Offensive Lineman Transfers to Big 12 Rival

On Wednesday morning, On3's Pete Nakos reported that former Houston Cougars center Demetrius Hunter has committed to Colorado. After three years at Houston, the Orange, Texas native entered the transfer portal only a few days after the program's bowl win over the LSU Tigers.

In his three years with the Cougars, Hunter appeared in 28 games while making 25 career starts. The interior offensive lineman played a key role in Houston's success in the run game during the 2025 season.

In early December, GoCoogs.com on X reported that the center was no longer with the team. With the junior departing the program well before the end of the season, it's like that head coach Willie Fritz and his staff expected the interior offensive lineman to hit the transfer portal at the beginning of the year.

Consistency at it's Finest

Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter (59) sets the ball during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

It's safe to say that the Cougars will likely matchup against Hunter when they take on the Buffaloes next season. During his time with the program, the center was easily one of the most talented run and pass-blockers in the Big 12. In fact, Hunter may have been among college football's elite based on how he was graded on a weekly basis.

More than anything, Hunter's consistency stood out on Houston's offensive line. When available, the center was a piece of Houston's front five that the Cougars could always count on.

While Hunter didn't receive a transfer portal ranking among interior offensive linemen from 247Sports, his size and build are enough to make him a potential starter at many programs. At 6-foot-2, 310 pounds, the center is exactly what Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is looking for in the portal.

While the Buffaloes saw a notable improvement in pass protection this past season, the program's run game left much to be desired. The Colorado offense totaled just over 1,500 rushing yards averaging 3.5 yards per carry. With Sanders and his staff rebuilding the offensive line from the ground up, Hunter gives the Buffaloes an experienced option at center.

The Cougars Are Reloading In the Trenches

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff (74) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the departure of Hunter is unfortunate, considering he likely would have started next year as well, the Cougars likely won't see much of a difference in their ability to run the football. Ourlads currently has Matthew Wykoff taking over at center next year after making appearances in every game this season.

In addition to Wykoff, Houston is also expected to return Jason Brooks Jr. and McKenzie Agnello at the guard, along with Alvin Ebosele and Dalton Merryman at the tackle positions. With so much returning talent up front and key playmakers added in the backfield, there's reason to believe that Fritz's emphasis on running the football at a high level will continue.

Recommended Articles