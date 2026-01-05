Former Houston Cougars Quarterback Zeon Chriss-Gremillion Finds New Home

The Houston Cougars have now shifted their complete focus to building out their roster for the 2026 season, with head coach Willie Fritz and his coaching staff having hit the ground running in the first few days of the transfer portal being open.

The Coogs have already found some key additions out of the transfer portal on both sides of the ball, landing a productive running back and an all-conference offensive lineman while also adding a new piece to the secondary.

However, while the Cougars begin adding, they had lost several pieces from their 2025 squad to the transfer portal, and one of those players who excited the program has recently found a new program to call home.

Zeon Chriss-Gremillion Transfers to Southern

Houston Cougars quarterback Zeon Chriss (2) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

On Sunday night, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported on X that Houston transfer quarterback junior Zeon Chriss-Gremillion has found a new opportunity for the 2026 season, transferring to the Southern Jaguars.

Chriss-Gremillion did not see the field often in 2025, primarily serving as the Coogs' backup quarterback behind starter Conner Weigman. While in a limited role, the quarterback still made four appearances on the year, completing 10 of his 21 pass attempts for 108 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

In his first season with the Coogs in 2024, was when the quarterback saw the field the most in his two years with Houston.

During that season, Chriss-Gremillion made 11 appearances, with seven starts, where he completed 83 of his 130 pass attempts for 824 passing yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. While also finding production on the ground, gaining 388 yards on the ground with four additional touchdowns.

The Louisiana native arrived with the Cougars out of the transfer portal after spending his first two seasons with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, where he played in eight games, making six starts. In those two years, he completed 111 of 168 passes, 1,331 yards, and 12 touchdowns, and rushed for six additional touchdowns.

Coming out of Madison Prep Academy in Baton Rouge, LA, Chriss-Gremillion was rated as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class per 247Sports. The quarterback ranked as the No. 78 player at his position and was the No. 53-ranked player out of the state of Louisiana.

Chriss-Gremillion will now make his turn to the Bayou State and join Southern, now led by new Jaguars head coach Marshall Faulk, headed into the 2026 season who looks to rebuild after the Jaguars had a rough 2-10 record in 2025.