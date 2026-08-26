Four Houston Cougars named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

Houston's preseason award watch list total grew on Tuesday. Four Cougars, including quarterback Conner Weigman, guard Shadre Hurst, tight end Patrick Overmyer, and receiver Amare Thomas, were all named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list.

The award is given to the nation's top offensive player who exhibits "integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community involvement, and tenacity, while honoring the legacy of Earl Campbell and his home community of Tyler, Texas."

The total number of Houston football players on preseason watch lists continues to grow. Expectations for the 2026 season are squarely on Big 12 title contention. On an individual level, the Cougars' constant preseason honors reflect that.

The Conner Weigman-Amare Thomas Connection Can Define UH's Year

Weigman may have two Biletnikoff Award watch list receivers in Thomas and Oregon State transfer Trent Walker, but the familiar connection with the former will be a defining one for the Cougars this season.

Thomas is a dynamic threat who Weigman relies on out of the slot. Both will be aided by Oregon transfer and former Tulane star running back Makhi Hughes, who had 1,378 yards and seven touchdowns during his last season playing under Willie Fritz and Slade Nagle in 2023.

The run will be strong this fall for Houston, but going the distance will require a game-breaking skill-position threat. Thomas is that guy, and Weigman will dictate how high Thomas could fly.

Shadre Hurst and Patrick Overmyer Set to Step Up in Protection

Hughes and the rest of the Coogs' running back room can only help set up the Weigman-Thomas connection with proper protection. Hurst is looking to be a major factor in protecting the run this fall.

Hurst has been a stronger pass-protector throughout his career, wanting to step into the center role throughout his time with the Green Wave. With Anthony Boswell holding down the middle, Hurst will be a key to the left side of the ball next to returning blindside tackle Alvin Ebosele.

Overmyer, meanwhile, brings Houston a versatile presence in the tight end room. While Overmyer had 344 yards and five touchdowns for UTSA in 2025, he has added muscle this offseason and is looking to be a bigger factor blocking for the run as well.

With a balance between the trenches and the skill positions, the Cougars have an offense that can power a deep run in the Big 12. At the same time, that offense could be award-worthy, at least based on all the watch lists Houston's offensive players have made this preseason.