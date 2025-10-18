Four Players Houston will Need to Break Down Arizona Wildcats Aerial Prowess
The Houston Cougars will look to build on their impressive blowout victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys, where the Coogs went out on the road and defeated the Cowboys 39-17. On Saturday, the Cougars will return home to take on the Arizona Wildcats.
The Wildcats will be looking for a rebound performance after falling just short a week ago, losing in a double overtime matchup to the then-ranked No. 18 BYU Cougars. Arizona heads into TDECU Stadium with a total 4-2 record and a 2-2 record in conference play, with losses to BYU and a then-ranked Iowa State team.
As with any matchup, the Cougars should not overlook the Wildcats, whose strength as a squad resides in the air both offensively and defensively. Arizona currently ranks No. 1 in passing defense in the Big 12 in terms of average passing yards per game allowed and the fourth-best passing offense in yards per game. With the battle having to be won in the air, here are four Coogs who will need impact performances against the Wildcats:
Conner Weigman, QB
Obviously the first name should be the leader of the offense in starting quarterback, Conner Weigman, who comes off his best performance since joining the Cougars after completing 21 of his 30 pass attempts for 306 yards, a pair of touchdowns, and no interceptions against Oklahoma State.
The Wildcats' passing defense should be a difficult challenge, with their strength in limiting passing yards. Arizona's backend has also been great at limiting scores, allowing just one passing touchdown all season, and has created many turnovers from opposing quarterbacks with nine interceptions, which leads the Big 12. Weigman will have to be precise and efficient against the Wildcats.
Amare Thomas, WR
Creating the explosive plays for the Cougars' offense has been wide receiver Amare Thomas, who showed off his deep threat ability against the Cowboys, as he recorded a season high seven catches for 157 yards while averaging 22.4 yards per reception.
The connection between Thomas and Weigman has been strengthening week after week. Against Arizona, the wide receiver-quarterback duo will have to be on point, facing an Arizona secondary that has allowed just two opposing receivers to eclipse over 100 yards receiving, both of which came in their two losses.
Latrell McCutchin Sr., CB
The Coogs in their own right also have one of the better passing defenses in the conference, ranked No. 5 in passing yards allowed per game and have allowed the third fewest passing touchdowns, giving up just five passing touchdowns on the season while also having six interceptions.
One of the leaders of that secondary is cornerback Latrell McCutchin Sr., who is one of the top defensive backs on the squad. McCutchin is currently Houston's fifth leading tackler with 25 tackles. The cornerback does not get tested often, with just two pass deflections on the season and is still chasing his first interception of the year.
Jalen Garner, LB
One of the best ways to contain and disrupt a passing offense has always been to have a reliable pass rush, especially against a mobile quarterback like Arizona's Noah Fifita. Needing to pressure the quarterback, the Cougars will need a big game out of linebacker Jalen Garner, who leads the team in tackles, while also having two sacks and five quarterback hits.