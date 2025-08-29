Four Takeaways From Houston Cougars' Season-Opening Shutout Win vs. SFA
Houston football began the second season of the coach Willie Fritz era and the era of junior quarterback Conner Weigman under center with a 27-0 shutout victory over Stephen F. Austin, the Cougars' first shutout since a 45-0 win over the last FCS opponent they faced, Grambling State on Sept. 18, 2021, and the first season-opening shutout since at a 69-0 win over UNLV on Sept. 2, 1989.
These were impressive feats for Houston while logging 343 total yards on the field tonight, as they also even managed to cover their spread according to ESPN Bet. However, Fritz noted there were still multiple areas of output for the team to improve on, even though their efforts didn't go unnoticed as he cited how difficult it is to shut any team out in Division I.
To garner a sense of what delivered and what was still missing for the Cougars, we empty the notebook from the season-opening shutout.
Shut Out and Shut Down
The Cougars instilled peace of mind and assurance under the instruction of defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong, holding the Lumberjacks to seven total first downs, 3-for-16 on third down conversions and 0-for-3 on fourth downs. Leading in tackles was senior linebacker Jalen Garner with six total.
Senior quarterback Sam Vidlak was held to 52 yards and intercepted by senior defensive back Marc Stampley II at 2:57 in the second quarter, while preseason All-American selection wide receiver Kylon Harris was held to just 20 yards on four catches.
The Weigman-Koziol connection, and a brief scare
Leading the charge in the tight end room and setting the presence as one of Weigman's go-to targets is senior tight end and Ball State transfer Tanner Koziol.
Following the anticipation up to the opener, Koziol delivered as he held on with a game-leading 63 yards on seven catches, building the case to be the source on nearly every down, which may help in opening more draft profile interest throughout the season.
"He's a dude," Weigman said. "He's a very smart football player, I always feel like he's in the right position and he's always where I need him right at that moment."
What had some holding their breath for Koziol was the hit he took to his left leg from SFA defensive back Kameron Reddic following a 23-yard reception with 10:28 to go in the third quarter. Thankfully, he walked off the field under his own power, hopped on the bike and got iced up near the knee to get back in the game, now expected to be back at practice Monday.
Crushing blow to the running back room
What left many questioning why sophomore running back Re'Shaun Sanford, who was among those sharing the starting spots in the position room, didn't play a single snap in tonight's game came in the result of devastating news moments after the game.
Fritz announced that Sanford had undergone knee surgery on Wednesday, leaving him out for the season and Houston's running back room down to two starters for the moment, Connors and Burnette.
Senior Stacy Sneed and sophomore DJ Butler, who originally were listed on Houston's depth chart as starters on special teams, could end up rotating through a third and final spot in the room. However, much like Fritz noted previously, it may be one running back in the room that becomes the "bellcow" or snap-count leader.
Grading the offensive line in Week 1
Weigman's protection was put on display in the opener, standing behind an offensive line with an average height of 6-foot-5, two interior lineman listed at 6-foot-6 and a right tackle in senior Dalton Merryman listed at 6-foot-9. The line only surrendered one sack on the night, and though things weren't perfect, a factor to consider is that Merryman had limited playing time in 2024 after missing his 2023 season at Texas Tech due to injury. It was also the first game in two seasons for senior left guard Jason Brooks Jr.
Fritz gave the offensive line's performance tonight a grade of C, noting that though the pass protection had started off strong in the early stages, though as it progressed, they eventually let the Lumberjacks' defensive ends and linebacking spots seep through.
Outside of those issues, it appeared for the most part that Weigman had plenty of time in the pocket, got rid of the ball quickly and was rarely seen running backwards. Any groundwork he got came in the form of multiple scrambles including one for 27 yards at 3:41 in the second quarter.