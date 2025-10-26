Grading Houston Cougars After Week 9 Upset Win at Arizona State
Houston football clinched its first ranked road win since 2017 with a 24-16 win over No. 24 Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium Saturday, and it may have been enough for the Cougars to nearly swap spots with the Sun Devils in the AP Top 25 poll to be ranked for the first time since Week 2 of 2022.
The game felt mostly complete from both sides of the ball, despite a late scare in the final 10 minutes that allowed the defending Big 12 champions to cut their deficit to one score and overall in how the Cougars were outgained by just over 40 yards.
However, as a touchdown underdog, Houston was largely dominant in taking advantage of the absence of Arizona State's top receiving threat in preseason All-Big 12 selection redshirt junior Jordyn Tyson.
To evaluate how the Cougars put themselves in a position to hold their lead firm and stave off Big 12 contention elimination, we graded them on both sides of the ball following their Week 9 upset win.
Quarterback play on land and air: A
It's no secret that junior quarterback Conner Weigman has a proven deep-ball ability, but if there's one thing he's proven further in 2025, it's that he can scoot.
Weigman tallied 111 yards on the ground to clinch his first career 100-yard rushing game, in which he averaged 5.3 yards per carry as the dominant game leader amongst Cougar rushers. What set the template for it was his 50-yard run to put Houston inside the redzone on its opening drive, as his offensive line let him peel through the flaws of Arizona State's defensive front with ease.
Although it was a tough outing yardage-wise for senior running back Dean Connors, as he only posted 48 yards on 20 carries, Weigman was complemented on multiple runs and short passes by key blocks from his fellow back. It only showed that no matter his output, he will make up for it in contributing to Weigman's pocket comfortability and mobility.
In the air, Weigman tallied 201 yards on 17 of 22 in completions, with 100 yards and a touchdown pass hurled to senior tight end Tanner Koziol, coincidentally ahead of National Tight Ends' Day.
Defensive line and secondary: B+
Defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong's units stood to impress despite letting up 426 total yards on the night, the bulk of which came from redshirt sophomore quarterback Sam Leavitt's 270-yard outing even with no Tyson.
For the first 46 game minutes, the Cougars pitched a shutout in allowing the offense quick opportunities in getting back on the field, as four Sun Devil drives in that frame stalled scoreless in Houston territory.
In all, the Cougars' secondary tackled 10 pass breakups, including a game-sealing one from junior free safety Kentrell Webb on fourth down in the Sun Devils' final drive of the game, while senior cornerback Latrell McCutchin Sr. led the team in tackles with seven.
Leading in tackles among Houston's front seven was senior Eddie Walls III, who also issued three of the Cougars' four sacks on the night to Arizona State's passer room.