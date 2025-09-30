Grading The Houston Cougars In Week 5 Comeback Overtime Win Over Oregon State
Houston football's 27-24 overtime victory over winless Oregon State in comeback fashion was admittedly built on multiple factors, with the game's first three quarters being a mixed bag for the Cougars, not living up to their offensive brand of football nor living up to their defensive prowess from the first three weeks.
Factors to consider, although the Cougars flipped the script on the post-bye week success in the Willie Fritz era after starting 0-2 in that mark, include the lagginess or latency in production out of a bye week, paired with the elements of a 2,000-mile west coast road trip.
To determine how capable Houston is moving forward into the bulk conference portion of the schedule, along with what must be fixed long-term or as soon as possible, we graded the Cougars on both sides of the ball from Week 5.
Quarterback play and offensive timeliness: B-
Although junior quarterback Conner Weigman set a new passing mark in consecutive game weeks with Houston, with 270 yards on 20 of 36 completions on Friday, it was largely overshadowed by the lack of production to open the game for the Cougars. Losing the turnover battle to the Beavers, on Weigman's interception in the second drive of the game, looked like the least of worries.
What turned the clock back on the issues of offensive timeliness and consistency for the Cougars was the first and third quarters, combined for just 25 total yards, matching the amount of penalty yardage in the first two frames. Accounting for lost yardage, Houston managed just five total yards in the third quarter before overcoming its 24-10 deficit in the following frame.
Despite these woes, including only converting five third downs the entire game, the Cougars managed 333 total yards on the night in its winning effort. However, the efficiency aspect only leaves questions for how their operations in their Week 6 matchup against No. 11 Texas Tech and on will sort themselves out.
Defensive Line and Secondary: A-
The post-bye week jitters may partly support the cause of why Austin Armstrong's defense surrendered 381 total yards on the night, but a large chunk of it was the response to the productive night on the ground shared between senior Anthony Hankerson and redshirt freshman Cornell Hatcher Jr., who rushed for a combined 167 yards.
It accounted for the Cougars allowing 189 rushing yards on the night to the Beavers, who averaged nearly four yards per carry and nearly five yards per play altogether. However, it's safe to say that it wasn't reflective of where Houston stands as a defensive unit nationally, as the Cougars are ranked 16th in FBS in total defense.
Among Houston's standouts were junior middle linebacker Sione Fotu, whose 15 tackles on the night earned him Big 12 co-defensive player of the week honors, and senior nose guard Carlos Allen Jr., whose career-high 13 tackles put him atop all FBS defensive linemen with 31 tackles in 2025.
To end the first and second halves, respectively, senior cornerback Latrell McCutchin Sr. and senior star linebacker Marc Stampley II registered blocked field goal attempts that dampened the Beavers' chances to put the game away. Stampley's block of a 46-yard game-winning field goal attempt from sophomore Cameron Smith ultimately set the stage for survival for the Cougars.