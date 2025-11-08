Ground Game Stands Out in Houston Cougars' Space Game Win
Heading into their road matchup against the UCF Knights, it was imperative that the Houston Cougars control the line of scrimmage and dominate the time of possession. Because the Knights have defended the pass well this season, it was up to the Houston rushing attack to produce with Houston's sights set on their first Space Game win.
The UCF secondary proved to be more than just another defensive unit for quarterback Conner Weigman. The Texas A&M transfer threw three interceptions on Friday night giving the Knights a solid chance at winning their patented "Space Game."
Despite turning the ball over three times, the Cougars did exactly what they were asked to do against the Knights. Offensive coordinator Slade Nagle went back to the bread and butter for Houston's offense with a heavy dosage of run plays while controlling the time of possession as well. With a go-ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter, Houston won their first ever Space Game by a score of 30-27.
What Houston Does Best Offensively
This season, the Cougars offense has had a complete turnaround with an elite rushing attack fueled by their transfer portal acquisitions before the season. With the additions of Conner Weigman, Dean Connors, and a variety of offensive linemen from all over the country, Houston's run game has seen a massive jump from last year's performances.
Against the Knights on Friday night, the Cougar offense totaled 210 yards on the ground across 49 rushing attempts. While UCF's run game averaged nearly 5.0 yards per carry, Houston's sheer volume was what helped them control the time of possession in the second half.
Weigman led the way for Houston's rushing attack totaling 82 rushing yards on 22 carries. It was the fourth time this season that the transfer quarterback rushed for over 80 yards on the ground. Weigman wasn't the only one producing for the Cougars as both DJ Butler and Dean Connors rushed for nearly 70 yards a piece.
With the game tied 27-27 in the fourth quarter, Weigman and the Houston offense put the team on their back by dominating the line of scrimmage. Across two offensive drives combining for over 12 minutes of game time that included a go-ahead field goal, the Cougars put pressure on a struggling UCF offense to put together a late-game scoring drive.
One their final offensive drive, Houston took up over 75% of the remaining game clock with a 15-play drive that featured 11 rushing plays. By the end of the game, Houston had won the time of possession battle 34:28 to UCF's 25:22.
For the Cougars, their first "Space Game" win shows just how lethal their offense can be when they establish the run. It was likely their recent loss to West Virginia that reminded them what they had excelled at all season. If Houston can keep dominating the line of scrimmage, they'll have a solid chance at winning their two remaining Big 12 contests.