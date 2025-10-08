Here is how to Watch Houston Cougars Taking on Oklahoma State Cowboys
Now, as the dust settles after Week 6 of the college football season and the Houston Cougars received their first loss of the season after a rough outing against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who traveled into TDECU Stadium and left with a 35-11 victory.
Willie Fritz and the Coogs will have to reset and focus on getting back on track, now sitting at a 4-1 record and splitting their first two conference matchups of the season. The Cougars will head out on the road for their third conference game of the season and take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys this Saturday.
The Cowboys head into the matchup coming off their fourth straight loss of the season and their second loss in conference play after falling in another blowout loss, this time to the Arizona Wildcats, 41-13 in Tucson.
Second Meeting as Conference Foes
Before the Cougars made the official move to the Big 12 back in 2023, the two squads had not faced off in over a decade, with the last matchup coming in 2009. The Cougars earned the stunning upset over the No. 5 Cowboys 45-35, with sophomore quarterback Case Keenum completing 32 of his 46 pass attempts for 366 yards and accounting for four total touchdowns (three passing and one rushing).
While the Coogs and Cowboys did not face off last season, the two teams did, however, meet in Houston's first official season in their new conference in what turned out to be an offensive onslaught. As the final score combined for 73 points, the Cowboys went on the road and came out victorious in the matchup, 43-30.
Under center for the Coogs was quarterback Donovan Smith, who passed for 235 yards with a passing and rushing touchdown while throwing two interceptions, and for the Cowboys, quarterback Alan Bowman was the signal caller, tossing for 348 yards, a pair of touchdowns, and a lone interception.
Having a big performance in the match-up was running back Ollie Gordon II, who had an explosive offensive display, with 180 all-purpose yards, rushing for 164 yards on 25 carries while averaging 6.6 yards per carry for three touchdowns and adding 16 receiving yards on five receptions.
Here is how to tune in to the matchup Saturday morning.
How to Watch Houston vs. Oklahoma State:
- Gameday: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Location: Boone Pickens Stadium (Stillwater, Oklahoma)
- Game Time: 11 a.m. CT
- TV: TNT
- Listen: KPRC AM 950
Houston vs. Oklahoma State Betting Odds Via FanDuel:
- Spread: Houston -14.5 (-110), Oklahoma State +14.5 (-110)
- Over/Under: O 46.5 (-110), U 46.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Houston (-650), Oklahoma State (+460)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
