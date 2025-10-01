Here is How to Watch the Houston Cougars vs. No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders
As Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars continue to come down from the high that their overtime win against the Oregon State Beavers brought, the team must now buckle up for what will be their biggest challenge of the 2025 season, hosting the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders in a battle between two undefeated Big 12 Texas teams.
The Red Raiders are fresh off of a big win in their own right, knocking off the No. 16 Utah Utes by a wide margin of 34-10, and will be looking to keep their win streak against the Cougars alive.
Saturday night will see the 36th meeting all-time between the two teams, with Houston just barely leading the all-time rivalry 18-16-1.
A Rivalry Under the Radar
When people think of rivalries featuring Texas schools, this one likely isn't one of the first ones that you would think of, but it digs just as deep as the others, dating all the way back to 1951.
That first match led to a 6-0 win for the Cougars and led to the team at one point winning seven games in a row from 1979-1985.
However, in the more recent times of the rivalry, the Red Raiders have been the ones getting the last laugh, with Houston winless against the Lubbock team since the 2009 season.
The two teams met every year from 1976 until 1995, when both were a part of the Southwest Conference, with sporadic meetings occurring until Houston joined the Big 12 Conference in 2023, reigniting the rivalry.
Their most recent meeting took place at Jones AT&T Stadium in September 2023, and resulted in a 49-28 victory for the Raiders, with Behren Morton's pair of touchdown passes and the 239 yards of rushing production from the team still managing to power the team to a stellar offensive production, despite Houston quarterback Donovan Smith throwing for four touchdowns.
Here is how to tune in to the matchup Saturday night.
How to Watch Houston vs. Texas Tech:
- Gameday: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Location: TDECU Stadium (Houston, TX)
- Game Time: 6 p.m. CT
- TV: ESPN+
- Listen: KPRC AM 950
Houston vs. Texas Tech Betting Odds Via FanDuel:
- Spread: Houston +10.5 (-108), Texas Tech +10.5 (-112)
- Over/Under: O 51.5 (-110), U 51.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Houston (+320), Texas Tech (-420)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.