Here Is The Path To Playing Time For Houston Freshman Jeremiah Bushnell

Houston football has rebuilt the offense in more ways than one.

Starting with a weakened offensive line and working his way down to the wide receiver room, Head Coach Willie Fritz has done an amazing job rebuilding the Houston Cougars into a team that can compete for a championship.

In the past few years, the changes to the roster have allowed Houston to see their first bowl victory since the Independence Bowl in 2022. Fritz has changed the future of Houston football dramatically.

When we analyze this year's recruiting class, it's no surprise that there is major talent that Fritz brought to Houston. From the different offensive positions to the holes on the defense, many of the positions on Houston's roster have been improved drastically.

When it comes to the new WR's that have committed to Houston, Jeremiah Bushnell is one of the best when it comes to talent. Knowing that the WR room in Houston has veterans and experienced players who have played college football before, how can Bushnell improve his chances of seeing the turf for the Houston Cougars?

Bushnell before Houston

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz with wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Before his commitment to Houston in May of 2025, Bushnell came out of Louisiana's Iowa High School as a four-star WR. He was also a talented multi-sport athlete, and that helped his abilities when it came to football.

Throughout his HS career, Bushnell's speed and agility allowed him to make some deep plays in order to open up games. His knowledge when it comes to his route is admirable and should be noted when he goes up against defensive talent in the Big 12.

His sophomore season was his breakout season as a WR, with Bushnell finally being able to play for Iowa on the turf. After that breakout season, he would continue building up his skills and would eventually play in Louisiana's Division II Non-Select State Championship, winning with Iowa.

How Bushnell can see the turf for Houston

With his past in track and field, we could see some more development in Bushnell's speed. With his current speed, he can outpace many HS defenders, but when it comes to collegiate players, the tables may turn if he does not develop correctly.

If he is able to work and develop quickly enough, we could see Bushnell as a backup WR for many of the conference games late in the season. With the starters being used early in the season for many big games such as Texas Tech and Oregon State, we could see Bushnell in games against Colorado and Kansas State.