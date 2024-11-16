Houston Cougars On SI

Houston-Arizona live score: Big 12 football Friday night updates

Get big play highlights and in-game analysis from Houston's road game at Arizona

Ben Sherman

Houston Cougars quarterback Zeon Chriss (2) was a perfect 11-of-11 passing in his last game.
Traditionally reserved for high school football, Friday night's have turned into must-see TV for Big 12 college football.

Tonight, the Houston Cougars (4-5, 3-3) face the Arizona Wildcats (3-6, 1-5) in a game both teams need to have a shot at winning six games and earning a postseason bowl bid.

After a 3-1 start, Arizona has lost five consecutive games in its first season in the Big 12. The Wildcats only Big 12 victory is over former Pac-12 foe Utah.

After a 1-4 start, Houston has rallied behind first-year head coach Willie Fritz and redshirt sophomore quarterback Zeon Chriss. The Cougars are coming off a well-earned bye week after shocking Kansas State 24-19.

The oddsmakers think this game is a pick 'em, with Arizona favored by 1.5 points. The game is scheduled to kick off at 9:15 p.m. CT on FS1.

Follow our live updates, with in-game analysis and big play highlights, from Houston's Friday night matchup with Arizona:

Pregame Updates

The Cougars are wearing their clean white road uniforms tonight in the desert. The temperature is hovering around 60 degrees shortly before kickoff.

