Houston's Biggest Advantage Against Oregon State is Already Clear

On paper, Oregon State is the kind of opponent that a close game against isn't good enough.

The season will ultimately prove that statement to be true or false, but there is a reason Las Vegas has the Cougars favored -20.5 over the Beavers.

After the Cougars played the Beavers dangerously close last September, UH needs to drop the hammer on first-year Oregon State head coach JaMarcus Shephard and make a statement to the rest of the Big 12.

The Beavers are highly vulnerable at the position group whose weaknesses lend the most to a potential blowout: the defensive backs.

Luckily, the Coogs have the means to exploit Oregon State and send the TDECU Stadium crowd home happy with big play after big play downfield.

Conner Weigman Can Exploit a Young Oregon State Secondary

Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a hostile environment, a young Beaver's secondary will be tested. Houston quarterback Conner Weigman needs to make sure he takes advantage of the mismatches that Amare Thomas, Trent Walker, and Co. create in the passing game.

T.J. Crandall missed time in 2025 and spent 2023 at Colorado State and 2024 at West Virginia. If Weigman can advance his connection with Koby Young, the boundary corner could be targeted plenty as he shakes off rust in yet another new system.

Meanwhile, Walker could give nickel Sailasa Vadrawale III major issues in the slot. Walker will have a big athletic advantage and may need Oregon State's veteran safety group to focus extra attention. Linebackers may also need to sag into coverage more often.

All the while, that'd set up Weigman and Makhi Hughes, who reunited with Slade Nagle after a breakout year together at Tulane in 2023, to attack the box. The passing game could set up the run here if the Coogs opt to pass early and often, and it works.

Mike MacIntyre Hinted at Growing Pains in Oregon State's Secondary

First-year defensive coordinator Mike MacInytre revealed that his defense was still getting up to speed in late August.

Specifically, there are lapses with on-ball leverage. That could be in the context of defenders pursuing the ball carrier, but it could also mean defenders in pass coverage.

"Our scheme: we know what we want. I need to see them be able to adjust to the formations quicker and better. They're there, but they might be inside instead of outside leverage, different things like that," MacIntyre said.

Even if they made adjustments since, the entire Beavers defense will be trying to establish chemistry on the road right away. Their biggest weakness is likely to be exposed early in the season.

There's no other flaw that could be exploited as often as Houston is capable of exploiting Oregon State's secondary.