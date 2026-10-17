Houston Cannot Afford to Waste Its Biggest Opportunity of the Season

Since the beginning of the season, the No. 20 Houston Cougars have shown they can beat the teams they are supposed to beat.

However, another tough test comes to TDECU Stadium on Oct. 17: No. 18 Oklahoma State.

Houston has a chance to make it to the Big 12 Championship and a win against the Cowboys keeps them on that path.

A Massive Opportunity

Oct 10, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only other time Houston had a big game like this was in Lubbock, Texas, on Sept. 18 and barely lost to then-No. 13 Texas Tech 28-26. On the two-point conversion, quarterback Conner Weigman scrambled to the left and fell short of the goal line.

The Cougars have won three straight games and even came back from being down by 17 points against UCF in Week 5. However, the Cowboys are one of the best in the country when it comes to passing offense.

Oklahoma State ranks sixth nationally in passing offense with 322.4 yards per game. Quarterback Drew Mestemaker has thrown for 1,575 yards and 13 touchdowns with five interceptions.

This game will be decided by Houston's secondary and whether they can stop the big plays that a top-10 passing offense has.

Weigman and the offense also have the tools to match the Cowboys' high-powered offense. Weigman has thrown for 1,428 yards and 15 touchdowns with one interception.

Running backs Makhi Hughes and Re'Shaun Sanford II are the leaders of a rushing game that averages 230 yards per game, which is fourth in the Big 12.

Wide receivers Amare Thomas, Trent Walker and Koby Young are elite targets who have their roles in the offense. Finally, tight end Patrick Overmyer filled the role that Tanner Koziol left and tied the NCAA record for most touchdown receptions in a game by a tight end with four.

On paper and throughout the season, the Cougars belong at the top of the Big 12. However, a loss against Oklahoma State could say otherwise.

With BYU at No. 8, Texas Tech at No. 10 and Utah in the No. 11 position, Houston has to try to win out in order to be near the top of the Big 12.

A win against the Cowboys means that Houston brings momentum to its next game against Utah in Salt Lake City. A loss could derail the Cougars' chances at making the Big 12 Championship.

Houston has already proven that it is capable of competing with a ranked team. However, the Cougars haven't finished against one this season. A win against Oklahoma State on Saturday would change that and it would change how the rest of the conference looks at the Cougars.