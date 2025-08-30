Houston Cougar Offensive Line Performance Praised by QB Conner Weigman
The Houston Cougars got their 2025 season started on the right track after a shutout victory against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks. With a big performance from the new Cougars starting quarterback, Conner Weigman, who, in his first game in Scarlet and white, had a big three-touchdown performance.
Weigman, however, would not have had the opportunities to complete 15 of his 24 pass attempts for an effective 62 percent completion percentage without efficient pass protection. The offensive line's performance earned some praise from their quarterback, highlighting their effort, but Weigman understands that there are a few things to iron out for the unit, as he said post-game, which Willie Fritz also pointed out after grading the offensive line's performance a "C".
"They played hard, they played with effort, those are my guys, I love them to death," Weigman said. "Like I said, we are going to be in here tomorrow for quite a bit, and we're going to watch the film and break it down thoroughly, and we're going to get better from it."
How did Willie Fritz describe the Offensive Line's Performance
Also talking postgame, Fritz was complimentary of his offensive line, pointing out the strengths and what the unit did well throughout the game; however, he did highlight some issues in pass protection, ultimately giving their performance an average rating.
"At times they played really well," Fritz said. "Early in the game, I thought we had great pass protection, as the game progressed, we had a little trouble with their defensive ends from the outside. I'd probably give them a C there were some times they were playing at an A level, and sometimes not quite the level you need them to play at. So, we'll get better up there."
As expected for an opening game of the season, the efficiency of the team had its drawbacks, with the Cougars finding themselves in penalty trouble, resulting in eight penalties, for 65 yards, with half of those occurring along the offensive line. The four penalties account for the loss of 20 yards after a pair of false starts, a delay of the game, and a personal foul call.
Pass protection for Weigman was steady as the quarterback was kept upright for most of the game, although his protection fell through once as the Lumberjacks were able to sack Weigman for a loss of five yards.
The offensive line was also effective in the running game, as four different running backs received handoffs against Stephen F. Austin, each combining for positive yardage. Between the four carriers, they combined for 37 carries for 149 rushing yards for an average yard per carry of four yards.
There are plenty of games left in the season for the offensive line to iron out any negatives, and while game one as a unit was a success with the challenging offenses that await the Cougars once conference play rolls around, the unit will have to play cohesively to best protect Weigman and drive the running game.
The Cougars should have another straightforward game, taking on the Rice Owls on Sep. 6, giving their offensive line another opportunity to work out any early-season kinks.