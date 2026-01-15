Houston Cougars Add Another WR From Transfer Portal

Houston keeps going to work in the transfer portal.

Per reports from CBS Sports, Houston has landed a commitment from Florida Gators wide receiver Muizz Toukara, who is a product of League City, Texas.

This is another huge piece for head coach Willie Fritz to add to the offense as he hopes to take the program to the next step, reaching the Big 12 Championship and competing for a title down the line.

According to 247Sports, Toukara is a 4-star recruit from the transfer portal, listed as a 6-foot-3, 208-pound weapon. Coming to Houston will give quarterback Conner Weigman another weapon to throw to this offseason and in his senior year, as he likely lost one of his favorite targets, Stephon Johnson, whose NCAA eligibility ran out.

Muizz Toukara’s Career

Houston has signed Florida WR transfer Muizz Tounkara, @mzenitz and I have learned for @CBSSports.



The 6-foot-3, 208-pound WR caught 2 passes for 12 yards as a true freshman this season. Held an 89 rating in the 2025 class. Returns home to Houston. https://t.co/XayEZZ0WZ7 pic.twitter.com/qAPZKIYVlt — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 15, 2026

Starting his football journey, the true freshman played at Clear Springs, where he was used a ton in that offense and showed off his ability to climb the ladder and make contested catches. He is used a lot in the red zone because of his height and strides. He is very quick on his feet and a speedster on the run.

There is no doubt that he is ready to face elite competition in the Big 12, having already faced some of the best players in Texas 6A football. Besides football, he competed in track and field in high school, running the 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 relays. If that is any reason to be excited, wait until he shows off his talent on Houston’s offense.

In his 2024 high school football season, he recorded 30 receptions for 455 yards, along with five touchdowns. In 2023, he reeled in 41 catches for 411 yards, where he punched it into the end zone four times. Special teams and defense were other areas he shined in his junior year, as he had three touchdowns and time at cornerback.

When he searched for a school to play collegiately at, he originally committed to Arizona before backing out and committing to Florida, where he played one season. During his time there, he caught two passes for 12 yards. Those two catches came in the games against LSU and Long Island University. Now, he gets the opportunity with Weigman and Co. to accumulate a ton of receptions and touchdowns under offensive coordinator Slade Nagle.