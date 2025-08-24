Houston Cougars Announce Game Themes Schedule Ahead of 2025 Season
The Houston Cougars will look for a bounce-back year after going 4-8 in their first year under head coach Willie Fritz.
Needing to make changes to his roster, Fritz was busy bringing in 30 transfers ahead of the 2025 season, a transfer class that ranked No. 27 in the country per 247Sports, highlighted by Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman and tight end Tanner Koziol from Ball State.
Ahead of the 2025 season kicking off for the Cougars on Thursday, Houston announced their game themes schedule for all six of its home games throughout the season.
Against which Teams will the Houston Cougars have a Theme for?
Stephen F. Austin
Kicking off the season's game themes will be Lone Star Stampede, as Houston begins the regular season at home on Thursday, Aug. 28, against an FCS opponent in the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks. Houston should be able to out-talent the Southland Conference representative to kick-start their season on the right foot.
Colorado
Houston opens conference play as the Colorado Buffaloes head into TDECU Stadium in early September. The Cougars will celebrate Hispanic Heritage against Colorado on Sep. 12. The 2025 season will be the first year post the Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter era in Boulder. As the Buffaloes' head coach, Deion Sanders looks to replace several talents ahead of the 2025 season.
Texas Tech
When the Texas Tech Red Raiders travel to Houston on Oct. 4, the Cougars will be hosting both Family Weekend and their second annual Blue game, where fans will be encouraged to fill TDECU Stadium with a sea of their iconic "Houston Blue" color. The Red Raiders should feel comfortable on the road with a roster stacked with talent after having a top-ranked transfer portal class.
Arizona
The Cougars will be hosting their homecoming game when the Arizona Wildcats travel into town. On top of homecoming festivities, the Cougar crowd is asked to wear red on the day. Both teams finished with a disappointing 4-8 record, and one of the Cougars' losses was to the Wildcats in Tucson a season ago, falling 27-3.
West Virginia
Houston's matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers will serve as Heroes Night as the Cougars honor military and first responders. Fans are once again encouraged to wear a certain attire this time, in recognition of the US flag, asking fans in attendance to wear red, white, and blue. The Coogs did not play West Virginia a season ago, but in 2023, Houston was victorious in a high-scoring affair, winning 41-39 at home
TCU
The Cougars' final home game of the season will serve to honor their seniors, as the Cougars will host Senior Day when the TCU Horned Frogs visit Houston on Nov. 22. The late November game will also be Houston's Black Out game, as the Cougars will look to create a hostile environment as they look to continue their momentum against TCU after a 30-19 victory in Fort Worth a season ago.