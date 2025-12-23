Houston Cougars Announce New Wide Receivers Coach Ahead of Texas Bowl

The Houston Cougars may have missed the Big 12 Championship and the College Football Playoff, but they practically received a home contest for their bowl game, taking on the LSU Tigers in the 2025 Kinder's Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston, where the Texans call home.

The Cougars received the bowl game after putting up a 9-3 record, significantly better than their 4-8 record they put up last season, their first under head coach Willie Fritz.

And now, with the game against the Tigers just four days away, Fritz made the call to give one of his coaches on the offensive side of the line of scrimmage a worthy promotion.

Brian Bell Named Wide Receivers Coach

Tuesday morning, Coach Fritz announced that Brian Bell would be receiving the promotion to wide receivers coach.

Houston Cougars offensive assistant Brian Bell against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bell, Sam Houston State's all-time winningest quarterback, has been working with Houston for the past two seasons as an offensive assistant working with the receiving corps, so the chemistry between Bell and the wideouts is already there.

His head coach during his time in Huntsville? Willie Fritz himself, and he made sure to make mention of it when he made his announcement of Bell as the new wideouts coach.

“We are very excited about promoting Brian to Wide Receivers Coach,” Fritz said. "Brian has done an outstanding job last two seasons and will continue to do an excellent job with wide receivers. He has an extensive high school coaching background in Texas and our experience together at Sam Houston made this a natural fit."

Bell was nothing but grateful in the decision and was ready to get to work.

“I am so excited to have this opportunity in front of me,” Bell said. “I am grateful for Coach Fritz and this football program for believing in me and I’m ready to get to work and continue elevating this wide receiver group.”

While the head coach at his alma mater, China Spring, in 2021, he led the school to its first state championship since 1978 with a 31-7 win over Gilmer in the Class 4A Division II State Championship.

Bell played a big role in the development of wide receiver Amare Thomas when he moved to the Cougars this season, and it resulted in the speedster recording 59 catches for 906 yards and 10 touchdowns, showcasing a strong connection with fellow transfer, quarterback Conner Weigman, early on in the season.

Before coming to coach with the Cougars, Bell also did some coaching up north in Waco, working with the Baylor Bears' defense as a quality control coach.

The Coogs and Tigers meet in the 2025 Kinder's Texas Bowl on Saturday, December 27 at 8:15 PM.