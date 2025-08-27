Houston Cougars Battling for Multi-Sport Prospect in 2027 Class
The Houston Cougars will kickstart year two under head coach Willie Fritz on Thursday against Stephen F. Austin, and while the majority of the program's focus will be starting the season on a strong note, the Cougars have begun setting the groundwork for their 2027 recruiting class.
Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported that five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson has locked in a visit with four programs this fall, with the Cougars finding themselves in the mix. Hudson will also be visiting with the Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, and Nebraska Cornhuskers this upcoming season.
The five-star Ruston (L.A.) native is one of the top prospects in the 2027 cycle, ranked as the No. 1 tight end in the country and the No. 1 player out of the state of Louisiana by 247Sports Composite Rankings. Hudson also ranks highly on a national scale, listed as the No. 16 player in the entire 2027 class.
Ahmad Hudson as a prospect
Listed at a staggering six-foot-six and a half, and 230 pounds, Hudson will be one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2027 cycle, with other offers from programs like Alabama, Texas A&M, and Oregon. 247Sports' Scouting Analysts, Gabe Brooks gave a glowing scouting report on Hudson's natural athletic abilities and receiving skills.
"Large, athletic pass-catching target who owns promising snaps at wideout and as a traditional attached tight end," Brooks wrote. "Highly instinctive in the air with late-adjustment skill and body control, especially considering the size. Encouraging sophomore season context in regards to catch-window maximization via height/length/athleticism combination. Knows how to go get it and possesses the physical tools and explosiveness to do so."
Not only is Hudson one of the top prospects on the gridiron, but the five-star tight end is also one of the top prospects on the hardwood. As a basketball recruit, Hudson is highlighted as a four-star forward per ESPN's rankings, ranked as the No. 8 player in the country at his position and the No. 18 player in the country.
Hudson's ability to play both sports at a high level magnifies the prospect's recruitment journey. Hudson spoke about his recruitment via, Coogs247, where he highlighted that programs are recruiting him to play both sports.
"It's been pretty easy," Hudson said. "A lot of the schools that are recruiting me are allowing me to play both. They work together in the recruitment to be able to get me instead of having a few schools that want me for one sport and a few that want me for the other."
While still really early on in the five-star prospect's recruitment, Houston's trending football program under Fritz and their championship contender basketball program under Kelvin Sampson could play a big factor in his longterm decision.