Houston Cougars Bring in Local Talent as Late Recruiting Class Addition

The Houston Cougars will be looking to build on an impressive and much-improved 2025 season in which the Coogs ended the year with a 10-3 record after their first bowl game victory since 2022, defeating the SEC's LSU Tigers in the Texas Bowl.

As head coach, Willie Fritz looks to build on the success in 2025 and heads into his third season at the helm. The Cougars bring back several of their key contributors, multiple additions out of the transfer portal that sure up some serious needs, and an exciting young 2026 recruiting class.

And while most of the player movement has quieted down from both the transfer portal and the recruiting classes being settled, the Cougars bring in one final addition to their 2026 class in the form of a local talent.

Houston Adds One More Piece to Its Recruiting Class

Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas in action against Baylor Bears safety DJ Coleman. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Coogs' 2026 recruiting class ranked No. 35 in the country and No. 5 in the Big 12 per On3, landing some of the top players in the class, with the obvious headliner being five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson, ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2026 cycle by Rivals.

And while the Coogs had their recruiting class mostly complete, the Cougars have recently made one more addition. On Monday, the Cougars gained a commitment from wide receiver Braeden Robinson, who will be joining the Coogs as a preferred walk-on.

The six-foot, 185-pound athlete is a local product out of Lutheran South Academy in Houston, TX. Robinson had an impactful senior year in 2025 in which he recorded 60 receptions for 898 yards and 10 touchdowns. On offense, the wide receiver was also impactful out of the backfield as he recorded 19 carries for 110 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Robinson also showed his talent on the defensive side of the ball, lining up at free safety. The local talent recorded 17 tackles (13 solo), one interception, two pass deflections, and a fumble recovery.

In his entire high school career at Lutheran South Academy, Robinson totaled 141 catches for 2,325 and 20 touchdowns. While also showed his talents from behind the line of scrimmage with 45 career carries totaling 237 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry, and 13 touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, Robinson tallied 126 tackles (81 solo), three tackles for loss, six interceptions, two pass deflections, and three pass deflections.

Robinson joins the Cougars' 2026 recruiting class, which brings in another dynamic athlete in four-star Paris Melvin, who's also a local talent, a product of Cy Spring High School. The Coogs also have several incoming wide receivers in four-star Jeremiah Bushnell out of Iowa, LA, and three-star Keavon Roberts, a product of Port Arthur, TX.