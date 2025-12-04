Houston Cougars Close Early-Signing Day With One Of The Best Classes in Team History

In only his second year with the Houston Cougars, head coach Willie Fritz has the program finishing the season with a 9-3 record. One of the biggest changes that Houston has seen from the veteran coach is his ability to recruit at a high level.

After Early Signing Day, the Cougars currently hold the No. 36 recruiting class in the country. In recent history, Houston has normally had a composite rank in the 50s and 60s and has rarely achieved a recruiting class in the top 45.

Under Fritz's guidance, the Cougars have built their best recruiting class since the 2016 season. The No. 35-ranked recruiting class 10 years ago featured names like Ed Oliver, D'Eriq King, and Keenan Murphy.

What the 2026 Recruiting Class Includes

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts on the sidelines against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Houston had 19 high school athletes commit to the Cougars on Early Signing Day. The class includes four offensive linemen, three defensive linemen, two linebackers, two wide receivers, one tight end, one running back, and one quarterback. Among all the signees, there are 16 3-stars, two 4-stars, and one 5-star.

The lone quarterback that Houston signed on Wednesday is one of the more notable pass-throwers in the 2026 class. Keisean Henderson, from Legacy the School of Sport Sciences, committed to the Cougars back in May of 2024, and has stuck with Coach Fritz despite getting offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, North Carolina, and LSU.

Rated the No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 class, Henderson's commitment to Houston carries some weight that's likely carried Fritz and the Cougars to a top-40 recruiting class. Some other notable athletes that signed to Houston today include 4-star running back John Hebert and 3-star offensive lineman Noah Abebe. The Cougars flipped Abebe from Tulane on Early Signing Day

Paris Melvin Jr, a 4-star ATH recruit, is another big name that the Cougars have earned a hard commitment from. Melvin Jr. represents one of the most dynamic recruits in the 2026 class. With extensive time at both cornerback and running back, he could be a true jack-of-all-trades for Fritz and his staff.

Fritz's Recruiting Ability Points Towards a New Era

Nov 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz celebrates with wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) after Thomas scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As previously mentioned, Coach Fritz has turned Houston into a conference championship contender in only two years. While the head coach has found success in the transfer portal, nobody expected that he would also dominate recruiting in the Houston area at such a high level.

In the past, it didn't matter who was the head coach for the Cougars. Most of the talent in the Houston area ended up leaving the state for better programs either in the SEC or Big Ten. When Fritz took the job in late 2023, the head coach emphasized the necessity for the program to attract talent that was close to home.

As of right now, 17 of Houston's 19 commitments for the 2026 class are remaining in the state of Texas. Before Fritz was handling the high school recruiting, Houston regularly had to go to Kansas, Alabama, Missouri, and even sometimes out of the country for quality athletes.

Among schools in the Big 12, Houston currently holds the No. 6 recruiting class. Only last year, the Cougars held the No. 12 recruiting class. That's a massive jump for any program in only 12 months.

While Fritz might not sign the No. 1 recruiting class in the near future, the veteran coach has shown that he can excel at landing talent at both the high school level and in the transfer portal. If Fritz can build on his first two years, Coog Nation could witness something special in the very near future.

Recommended Articles