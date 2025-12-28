Houston Cougars Close Out Season With Win vs. LSU in Texas Bowl

The Houston Cougars defeated the LSU Tigers 38-35 in the Kinder’s Texas Bowl on Saturday night inside NRG Stadium.

The Cougars collected their first 10-win season since 2021, and they won their first bowl game since 2022.

With the win, Houston finished with a 10-3 record, and the Cougars have a lot to be excited about with their success in head coach Willie Fritz’s second season.

Kinder’s Texas Bowl Game Recap

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) warms up prior to the game against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Coach Fritz has preached a simple message all season: “The Coogs don’t beat the Coogs.”

However, the team beat themselves early in the game and the Cougars allowed LSU to jump out to a 14-0 lead with over 12 minutes left in the first quarter.

Disaster struck as the Tigers’ senior kickoff returner Barion Brown took the first return of the game 99 yards to the house to begin the scoring.

On the following LSU possession, sophomore quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. capped off a four-play 60-yard drive with a 23-yard touchdown pass to sophomore tight end Trey’dez Green.

With their backs against the wall, junior quarterback Conner Weigman stepped up and had a lights out first half.

Weigman led a seven-play 75-yard drive that resulted in an eight-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Amare Thomas.

Thomas evened up the score with another touchdown reception on the following drive on a 4-yard pass from Weigman.

After giving up two early touchdowns, the Cougars’ defense held strong, and they didn’t allow another point in the first half.

Houston’s offense kept rolling with a late touchdown by senior tight end Tanner Koziol to score 21 unanswered points and hold a 21-14 half-time lead.

Both teams continued the shoot-out in the second half, and the Cougars found themselves tied at 28 early in the fourth quarter.

With the game on the line, Weigman led a 13-play 72-yard drive and senior Kicker Ethan Sanchez drilled a 25-yard field goal to go ahead 31-28.

The Cougars’ defense forced LSU to punt, and they had the ball with a chance to seal the game.

Senior running back Dean Connors quieted the LSU crowd with a 20-yard touchdown rush to put Houston up 10 points late in the game.

The star transfer helped lead Houston to victory as he rushed 16 times for 126 yards and a touchdown.

The Tigers didn’t go down without a fight. Van Burren Jr. led his team down the field to cut the lead to three points with 1:15 left in the game.

It all came down to an onside kick, one that LSU nearly recovered, but the Cougars bounced on the ball to win the game.

Houston outlasted LSU to even the all-time series at 2-2. Fritz also picked up his fourth bowl win, and he has the Cougars rolling as his squad rolls into the offseason.