Houston Cougars Coach Willie Fritz Warns of Explosive TCU Offense
On Monday, head coach Willie Fritz took questions from the media previewing No.25 Houston's upcoming matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs.
Houston enters the Big 12 matchup coming off a bye week, while the Horned Frogs will visit the Cougars in hopes of forgetting that their recent game against No.11 BYU ever happened.
The Cougars have a chance this Saturday to reach nine wins for the first time since 2021. TCU on the other hand, is looking to turn the page after two straight losses that have led to a 6-4 overall record.
Fritz on What Makes the Horned Frogs Dangerous
When asked about what makes the Horned Frogs dangerous, Fritz had high praise for TCU's explosive nature on offense. The head coach also gave credit to quarterback Josh Hoover for being one of the best in college football.
"Well, offensively they've really got a good group of receivers, running backs, offensively they're very, very explosive," Fritz said. "They've got one of the top quarterbacks in the country."
One of the biggest questions for the Houston defense this weekend will be the health of TCU running back Kevorian Barnes. With 443 rushing yards and three touchdowns, the transfer from UTSA has been a solid option for the Frogs in the backfield. Barnes didn't make an appearance vs BYU as the running back is still working back from an injury sustained earlier in the season.
What really sets the Horned Frogs apart is their playmaking ability in the receiver room. With 941 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, Eric McAlister has been an X-factor for TCU's offense this season. The senior is averaging just over 18 yards per reception this season and was the only receiver to reach 100 yards against BYU last Saturday.
Wide receivers Jordan Dwyer and Joseph Manjack IV have also been reliable targets for Hoover this season. While the two transfers might not be as explosive as McAlister, both have reached 100 yards receiving at some point this season. Manjack IV, a Houston Cougar from 2022-24, has totaled 27 receptions, 397 yards, and two touchdowns for the Frogs this season.
Fritz also added that he has respect for TCU head coach Sonny Dykes and the job he's done while in Fort Worth.
"I've got a lot of respect for Coach Dykes and what he's done there at TCU and every place in his career," Fritz told the media. "They just run a good program and are good in all three areas, offense, defense, and kicking game."
While fans in Fort Worth may disagree with that sentiment, it doesn't change the fact that TCU's offense can keep you on your toes. With a receiver like McAlister, who totaled 254 receiving yards and three touchdowns against SMU, Houston's secondary will need to perform at a high level to make sure he doesn't take over the game.