Houston Cougars QB Conner Weigman NIL Earnings Released
Players like Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush have to be upset after seeing the type of money these college athletes are bringing in nowadays.
NIL has become such an important part of collegiate athletics today. It has been instrumental in the way teams have built their rosters and completely changed the landscape of college football.
On Thursday, On3’s Pete Nakos released a list of college football’s highest-paid quarterbacks. Some of the most impressive contracts include Duke quarterback Darian Mensah’s $8 million deal, and Miami quarterback Carson Beck, Penn State passer Drew Allar, Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood and Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola are all set to make north of $3 million.
How Much Will Houston Cougars QB Conner Weigman Make?
According to Nakos, Weigman will be bringing in just over $1 million, the same as Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton. As of September 2024, Weigman had made $507,000, according to an estimation determined by sponsorships, marketability, NIL collectives, and location.
As the quarterback at Texas A&M, Weigman recorded 2,694 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions over the course of three seasons. During his last year in Aggieland, Weigman was considered a Heisman Trophy contender in the months leading up to the season.
After an injury caused him to miss time and ultimately cost him his starting job, he needed to find a change of scenery to be able to get back on his game. Houston head coach Willie Fritz has been one of the biggest advocates for Weigman since he arrived on campus.
“He’s just been aces,” Fritz said about Weigman at the Big 12 Media Days. “We’re just very, very fortunate to have him in our football program. He interacts with everybody. Just a real old-fashioned type of quarterback.”
Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed, the quarterback who beat out Weigman down the stretch in 2024, is set to make $1.5 million in 2025, per On3's report.
Weigman’s 2025 salary is something that Houston needs to hold onto and tout in the future. In today’s college football landscape, the ability to literally show recruits the money is going to be more and more important in recruiting. Being able to pay the big bucks will make up for disparities between Houston and other, larger, better-funded programs.
Weigman will set out to prove that he is worth the $1 million the Coogs are dishing him starting Aug. 28 when Houston hosts FCS foe Stephen F. Austin before a short road trip to Rice in Week 2.