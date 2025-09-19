Houston Cougars' Defense Currently on Historic Start to Season
The Houston Cougars are flying high through the first three weeks of the season with their first 3-0 start in nearly a decade. Second-year head coach Willie Fritz received his first statement win in his tenure with the Cougars after handling the Colorado Buffaloes in a 36-20 victory.
Much of the fast start can be attributed to the Cougars' offense, which, through three games, has scored 98 points for an average of about 32 points per game. Leading the charge for the offense are two newcomers in quarterback Conner Weigman and running back Dean Connors, who account for 10 combined touchdowns.
However, also playing a big part in the unbeaten start to the season is the strength of Houston's defense, which has allowed just 29 points from their opponents, marking a bit of history as the fewest points allowed for a Cougars defense through three games since 1989.
Who are the Standouts of the Cougars' Defense
Carlos Allen Jr., DT
The senior defensive tackle has been one of the main proponents on the Cougars' defensive line, which has been solid against the run. In their latest game, the Cougars' defense held the Buffaloes' leading rusher to 51 yards on just five carries, and their quarterback finished with the most attempts, totaling 36 yards on 11 carries.
Allen has enjoyed a good start to the season, currently ranking as the Cougars' second-leading tackler, with the defensive tackle having 18 tackles and a tackle-for-loss through three games of the season.
Jalen Garner, LB
Right behind Allen and the defensive line is linebacker Jalen Garner, who has been one of the engines leading the Cougars' defense. The senior linebacker is currently Houston's leading tackler with 20 tackles (nine solo) through three games. Garner has been all over the field for Houston, recording seven tackles against Rice and Colorado, while recording six tackles in the season opener against Stephen F. Austin.
Latrell McCutchin Sr., CB
In the back end corner back Latrell McCutchin Sr. has been a force in the Cougars' secondary, which has five interceptions through three games and has allowed just 120 passing yards per game from opposing quarterbacks while surrendering just one passing touchdown on the season.
McCutchin is currently Houston's third-leading tackler, with 16 tackles (11 solo) and one pass deflection. While the senior cornerback is yet to record his first interception of the season, he has been able to lock down one side of the field for the majority of the games, with the majority of the opposing offensive pass attempts going to the other side of the field from McCutchin.