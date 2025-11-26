Houston Cougars Defensive Coordinator Tabbed for Prestigious Award
The Houston Cougars are on the brink of wrapping up an impressive season after winning just four games a year ago. The Cougars currently sit with an 8-3 record, securing bowl eligibility midway through the season and making their way back to both the AP Poll and the College Football Playoff rankings after being away for a few years.
Aside from the influx of talent that head coach Willie Fritz brought from the transfer portal, which featured quarterback Conner Weigman and tight end Tanner Koziol, among others, Fritz decided to bring in new coordinators at every level of the Cougars' team after his first year with the program.
Fritz brought in offensive coordinator Slayde Nagle, defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong, and special teams coordinator Chris Couch, all of whom entered their first year with the Cougars, and now one of them is earning national recognition.
Houston Coordinator Nominee for Broyles Award
As on Tuesday, nominees for the Broyles Award, given to college football's top assistant coaches, were announced, and Cougars defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Austin Armstrong was among the coaches nominated.
Armstrong is nominated among some of the other top assistants at some of the top programs in the country, with his name alongside Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, Texas A&M offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Collin Klein, and Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, among others.
The Broyles Award winner will be announced live at the 30th Annual Broyles Award Ceremony on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at Oaklawn in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
The Austin Armstrong Effect
In his first season, Armstrong has his defense holding opposing team offenses to just 20.4 points per game, which stands No. 30 in the country, while limiting teams on third down to a 34.8 percent conversion rate.
The Cougars have the sixth-best defense in the Big 12 in terms of average yards per game allowed, giving up 341.5 yards a game, while tied for the fifth fewest touchdowns allowed with 27, and also allowing the sixth fewest yards per play, allowing 5.1 yards to opposing offenses.
The Cougars' rushing defense has been the strong suit of the Houston defense, allowing the fourth fewest yards per game on the ground, giving up 135.3, with opposing ball carriers averaging under four yards per carry. Through the air, the Cougars are also very solid, allowing the seventh fewest passing yards in the conference, giving up 206.3 passing yards to opposing quarterbacks.
Houston's defense is also able to make game-changing plays with 23 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, and 11 interceptions on the season.