Houston Cougars Defensive Standout Declares For 2026 NFL Draft

The Houston Cougars defeated the LSU Tigers 38-35 in the Kinder's Texas Bowl on Saturday night at NRG Stadium to finish the 2025 season 10-3.

With Houston projected to finish at the bottom of the Big 12 Conference this season, coach Willie Fritz and staff did an outstanding job in the transfer portal and developing players who had already been with the team.

One of those players was senior defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr., and he announced via Instagram on Monday that he would declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Latrell McCutchin Sr. Declares For 2026 NFL Draft

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McCutchin Sr. is a prime example of loyalty, and he stayed despite coaching changes and a 4-8 season because he loved the University of Houston.

Now, he reaps the benefits as he has gained national recognition by leading the secondary for a 10-win team.

Fritz has always believed that McCutchin Sr. would be drafted, and now, the veteran defensive back has a chance to be selected in April.

McCutchin announced on his Instagram around 5 p.m., and he left a heartfelt message to all who helped him on his journey.

"First off, I want to take time to thank my lord and savior, Jesus Christ, because without him, none of this would even remotely be possible! To all my mentors, coaches, teammates, friends, and everyone in between, I want to sincerely THANK YOU and express my gratitude for you all because your lessons have helped me on this journey more than you'll ever know," McCutchin Sr. wrote.

He then concluded his announcement with a lengthy message addressed directly to the University of Houston and its fans.

"To the University of HOUSTON and Cougar Nation, Thank you for your continuous support throughout my career and every memory we created together that I'll remember for the rest of my life! There's nothing like running out of the tunnel in the Red & White! With that being said, I would like to announce that I will be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft! Thank you all again," McCutchin Sr. wrote.

The standout defensive player began his career at OU before transferring to USC the following season. In 2024, he finally found a home at the University of Houston.

His loyalty and hard work paid off as his squad improved from 4-8 to 10-3 over the course of just one season.

In his time in the red and white, he totaled 88 tackles, 11 pass deflections, a sack and a forced fumble.

McCutchin Sr. is a quick-twitch playmaker, and the veteran defensive back would be a great addition to any NFL team.