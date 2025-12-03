Houston Cougars Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

The Houston Cougars have put together an impressive turnaround in just two years of the Willie Fritz era, going from just four wins a season ago to ending the 2025 regular season with a 9-3 record and earning bowl eligibility.

While the Cougars have not officially wrapped up the season, with a bowl game still left to play, the Coogs can now shift their eyes to 2026 with the arrival of early signing day on Wednesday. Houston is set to officially sign its 2026 class, which may shape up to be one of the best in program history.

Follow along as the Cougars builds its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.

Follow along below:

Full List of 2026 Early Signees

Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz celebrates with wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) after Thomas scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at TDECU Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Name Position Hieght/ Weight High School Hometown 247Sports Rating Rivals Industry Rating ESPN Rating Keisean Henderson QB 6-3/185 Legacy the School of Sport Sciences Spring, TX ★★★★★



★★★★★+ ★★★★★ Paris Melvin Jr. ATH 5-11/170 Cy Springs Cypress, TX ★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★ John Hebert RB 5-10/185 Strake Jesuit Houston, TX ★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★ Jaivion Martin TE 6-3.5/250 Willis Willis, TX ★★★ ★★★ ★★★ Keavon Roberts WR 6-4/175 Port Arthur Memorial Port Arthur, TX ★★★ ★★★ ★★★ Kaleb Walker DL 6-1/250 Lindale Lindale, TX ★★★ ★★★ ★★★ Isaiah Broughton DL 6-3.5/300 Cy Ridge Houston, TX ★★★ ★★★ ★★★ Jeremiah Bushnell WR 6-1/185 Iowa Iowa, LA ★★★ ★★★ ★★★ Aaron Wolford IOL 6-4/290 Port Neches-Groves Port Neches, TX ★★★ ★★★ ★★★ Rhett Gay OT 6-7/290 Weatherford Weatherford, TX ★★★ ★★★ ★★★ Bryson Castile LB 6-2.5/195 Arlington Bowie Arlington, TX ★★★ ★★★ ★★★ Kah'ni Watts SAF 6-1/170 Iowa Colony Iowa Colony, TX ★★★ ★★★ ★★★ Troy Pless OT 6-5/295 Shoemaker Kileen, TX ★★★ ★★★ ★★★ James Henderson III CB 6-0/170 Cy Falls Houston, TX ★★★ ★★★ ★★★ Xavier Fleming DL 6-0/300 Lewisville Lewisville, TX ★★★ ★★★ ★★★ Javen Holmes SAF 6-0.5/200 Madison Prep Academy Baton Rouge, LA ★★★ ★★★ ★★★ Tyler Covar LB 6-2/215 Magnolia Magnolia, TX ★★★ ★★★ ★★★ Mudassir Abdullah SAF 6-0/165 Columbia West Columbia, TX ★★★ ★★★ ★★★ Noah Abebe IOL 6-3.5/275 Friendswood Friendswood, TX ★★★ ★★★ ★★★

Position-by-Position Breakdown

Top Commitments in the Class

Cougars' Signees

Recruiting Surprises, Flips & Misses

Historical Context & Class Ranking