Houston Cougars Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

Wednesday is Early Signing Day across College Football, and the Houston Cougars look to set the foundation for the future.
Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Houston Cougars have put together an impressive turnaround in just two years of the Willie Fritz era, going from just four wins a season ago to ending the 2025 regular season with a 9-3 record and earning bowl eligibility.

While the Cougars have not officially wrapped up the season, with a bowl game still left to play, the Coogs can now shift their eyes to 2026 with the arrival of early signing day on Wednesday. Houston is set to officially sign its 2026 class, which may shape up to be one of the best in program history.

Follow along as the Cougars builds its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.

Follow along below:

Full List of 2026 Early Signees

Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz
Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz celebrates with wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) after Thomas scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at TDECU Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Name

Position

Hieght/ Weight

High School

Hometown

247Sports Rating

Rivals Industry Rating

ESPN Rating

Keisean Henderson

QB

6-3/185

Legacy the School of Sport Sciences

Spring, TX

★★★★★

★★★★★+

★★★★★

Paris Melvin Jr.

ATH

5-11/170

Cy Springs

Cypress, TX

★★★★

★★★★

★★★

John Hebert

RB

5-10/185

Strake Jesuit

Houston, TX

★★★★

★★★★

★★★

Jaivion Martin

TE

6-3.5/250

Willis

Willis, TX

★★★

★★★

★★★

Keavon Roberts

WR

6-4/175

Port Arthur Memorial

Port Arthur, TX

★★★

★★★

★★★

Kaleb Walker

DL

6-1/250

Lindale

Lindale, TX

★★★

★★★

★★★

Isaiah Broughton

DL

6-3.5/300

Cy Ridge

Houston, TX

★★★

★★★

★★★

Jeremiah Bushnell

WR

6-1/185

Iowa

Iowa, LA

★★★

★★★

★★★

Aaron Wolford

IOL

6-4/290

Port Neches-Groves

Port Neches, TX

★★★

★★★

★★★

Rhett Gay

OT

6-7/290

Weatherford

Weatherford, TX

★★★

★★★

★★★

Bryson Castile

LB

6-2.5/195

Arlington Bowie

Arlington, TX

★★★

★★★

★★★

Kah'ni Watts

SAF

6-1/170

Iowa Colony

Iowa Colony, TX

★★★

★★★

★★★

Troy Pless

OT

6-5/295

Shoemaker

Kileen, TX

★★★

★★★

★★★

James Henderson III

CB

6-0/170

Cy Falls

Houston, TX

★★★

★★★

★★★

Xavier Fleming

DL

6-0/300

Lewisville

Lewisville, TX

★★★

★★★

★★★

Javen Holmes

SAF

6-0.5/200

Madison Prep Academy

Baton Rouge, LA

★★★

★★★

★★★

Tyler Covar

LB

6-2/215

Magnolia

Magnolia, TX

★★★

★★★

★★★

Mudassir Abdullah

SAF

6-0/165

Columbia

West Columbia, TX

★★★

★★★

★★★

Noah Abebe

IOL

6-3.5/275

Friendswood

Friendswood, TX

★★★

★★★

★★★

Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz
Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz looks on during the third quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at TDECU Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
