Houston Cougars Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026
The Houston Cougars have put together an impressive turnaround in just two years of the Willie Fritz era, going from just four wins a season ago to ending the 2025 regular season with a 9-3 record and earning bowl eligibility.
While the Cougars have not officially wrapped up the season, with a bowl game still left to play, the Coogs can now shift their eyes to 2026 with the arrival of early signing day on Wednesday. Houston is set to officially sign its 2026 class, which may shape up to be one of the best in program history.
Follow along as the Cougars builds its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.
Follow along below:
Full List of 2026 Early Signees
Name
Position
Hieght/ Weight
High School
Hometown
247Sports Rating
Rivals Industry Rating
ESPN Rating
Keisean Henderson
QB
6-3/185
Legacy the School of Sport Sciences
Spring, TX
★★★★★
★★★★★+
★★★★★
Paris Melvin Jr.
ATH
5-11/170
Cy Springs
Cypress, TX
★★★★
★★★★
★★★
John Hebert
RB
5-10/185
Strake Jesuit
Houston, TX
★★★★
★★★★
★★★
Jaivion Martin
TE
6-3.5/250
Willis
Willis, TX
★★★
★★★
★★★
Keavon Roberts
WR
6-4/175
Port Arthur Memorial
Port Arthur, TX
★★★
★★★
★★★
Kaleb Walker
DL
6-1/250
Lindale
Lindale, TX
★★★
★★★
★★★
Isaiah Broughton
DL
6-3.5/300
Cy Ridge
Houston, TX
★★★
★★★
★★★
Jeremiah Bushnell
WR
6-1/185
Iowa
Iowa, LA
★★★
★★★
★★★
Aaron Wolford
IOL
6-4/290
Port Neches-Groves
Port Neches, TX
★★★
★★★
★★★
Rhett Gay
OT
6-7/290
Weatherford
Weatherford, TX
★★★
★★★
★★★
Bryson Castile
LB
6-2.5/195
Arlington Bowie
Arlington, TX
★★★
★★★
★★★
Kah'ni Watts
SAF
6-1/170
Iowa Colony
Iowa Colony, TX
★★★
★★★
★★★
Troy Pless
OT
6-5/295
Shoemaker
Kileen, TX
★★★
★★★
★★★
James Henderson III
CB
6-0/170
Cy Falls
Houston, TX
★★★
★★★
★★★
Xavier Fleming
DL
6-0/300
Lewisville
Lewisville, TX
★★★
★★★
★★★
Javen Holmes
SAF
6-0.5/200
Madison Prep Academy
Baton Rouge, LA
★★★
★★★
★★★
Tyler Covar
LB
6-2/215
Magnolia
Magnolia, TX
★★★
★★★
★★★
Mudassir Abdullah
SAF
6-0/165
Columbia
West Columbia, TX
★★★
★★★
★★★
Noah Abebe
IOL
6-3.5/275
Friendswood
Friendswood, TX
★★★
★★★
★★★