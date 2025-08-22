Houston Cougars EDGE Surprised With Scholarship Ahead of 2025 Season
On Thursday night, the Houston Cougars hosted their second "Let's Talk Football 2025" event where fans can come and get an idea of what to expect during football season. On a night of celebration for Coog Nation, one player had more to smile about than anyone else.
No matter what level of college athletics you're playing at, getting put on scholarship is something that you don't forget. It’s a validation of all the extra hours, the extra work after practice, and the belief that your hard work matters. For junior defensive end Cavan Tuley, that moment finally came this week as Houston rewarded his dedication with a scholarship ahead of the 2025 season.
Head Coach Willie Fritz gave the announcement on Thursday night giving high praise to Tuley and his identity within the Houston football program.
"This guy does just an unbelievable job in our football program," Fritz said. "He does all the dirty work, he's positive every single day, and he's the epitome of what we're looking for at the University of Houston, and we're going to put him on scholarship!"
This news was met with cheers and applause from the crowd while his teammates swarmed him with excitement. For the Houston Cougars, something like this that builds team morale can create energy and confidence that extends beyond the practice field and into the 2025 season.
Can Cavan Tuley Make More of an Impact in 2025?
Graduating from Tomball High School, Tuley committed to the University of Houston back in Feb. 2022. After redshirting his first year as an early enrollee, he found his first dose of playing time in 2023, appearing in seven games, totaling three tackles, including two tackles for loss. The majority of Tuley's snaps came on special teams.
In his sophomore year, Tuley appeared in 11 games for the Cougars, all on special teams. While he wasn't exactly lighting up the stat sheet, his impact was felt elsewhere. Towards the end of the season, Houston’s football team led the Big 12 in punt defense and recorded their three highest special teams grades in the final three games of the season.
Now, as a junior, the Houston coaching staff is betting on Tuley, nicknamed "Toolbox" because of all the tools he has, to make more of an impact by putting him on scholarship. After steadily proving himself in practices and games, he’s positioned to take on a bigger role and help the Cougars in any way he can.
Judging by his teammates and their reaction to the scholarship news, Tuley is considered a leader on the team even though he spends much of his time contributing on special teams. For the Cougars, his example represents a culture change happening in Houston.