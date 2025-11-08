Houston Cougars End Long Losing Streak vs. UCF Knights
For the first time in nine years, the Houston Cougars have emerged victorious from their Space City game against the UCF Knights. In Fact, the last time the Cougars found a win vs the Knights came in 2016 with a final score of 31-24.
With a second half where the Cougars outscored the Knights 13-3, head coach Willie Fritz's program exorcised their demons of the past, moving to 8-2 on the season and 5-2 in conference play.
Not only did the win result in Houston staying in contention for the Big 12 title game, but they also found a way to handle business despite a rocky start on offense in the first half. While UCF hasn't necessarily been the most dominant team this season, winning in the Acrisure Bounce House is no small feat.
Finding a Way Despite All Odds
It's doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that the Cougars didn't play their best. With three interceptions from Conner Weigman including a pick-six towards the end of the first half, Houston's offense looked like they were trying to give the game away early on.
Despite a start that was less than desirable, the Cougars found a way to only trail by a touchdown after the first two quarters. With a 100-yard effort by wide receiver Amare Thomas that featured a 68-yard touchdown, Houston only trailed 24-17 at halftime.
It was in the second half that Houston got back to what was successful all season. Not trying to do too much. The Cougars stuck with their impressive ground game and really imposed their will on a UCF defensive front that had struggled this season. With a combined 210 rushing yards on the night, Houston got back to what made them a dominant offensive unit.
In the fourth quarter alone, Houston's offense ran 27 total offensive plays that spanned over 12 minutes of game time. While the Knights threatened late, a game sealing interception by free safety Kentrell Webb in the UCF endzone secured the first "Space Game" win for Houston.
A Program Heading in the Right Direction
It's no secret that Coach Fritz has turned the Houston football program around in spectacular fashion. The Cougars only amounted to four wins in each of the last two seasons after joining the Big 12, and things didn't seem to be getting better.
Despite three straight losses to end the 2024 season, Houston stuck with Fritz as their head coach. Now in the head coach's second year with the Cougars, the Houston football program has reached eight wins during the regular season for the first time since 2021.
With momentum in both high school recruiting and the transfer portal, Houston appears to be a program that can sustain long-term success under the current coaching staff.
While it doesn't exactly shake up the conference standings, Houston's victory means more than just staying in the race for a Big 12 title appearance. This year's squad is clearly different from the ones of years past. With a second half that displayed Houston's strengths on both offense and defense, the Cougars could be gaining momentum at the perfect time.