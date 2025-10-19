Houston Cougars Enter Arizona State Matchup as Big Underdogs
Less than 24 hours after their 31-28 win over Arizona, the Houston Cougars opened as 7.5-point dogs against Arizona State next weekend per FanDuel.
Handing No.7 Texas Tech their first loss of the season, the Sun Devils proved on Saturday that they remain one of the top dogs in the Big 12. Similar to the Cougars, Coach Kenny Dillingham's team led a game-winning drive in the final minutes of the game.
Houston could face a similar atmosphere in Tempe as the Red Raiders did this past weekend. With both programs 3-1 in league play, it's almost certain the Cougars will play in one of their toughest environments this season.
The Sun Devils Appear to be Hitting Their Stride
After Arizona State's 24-20 loss to Mississippi State in Week 2, it seemed as though the sky was falling in Tempe with how the media and fans reacted. The defending Big 12 champions had dropped a game they were expected to win by multiple scores.
Across the past six weeks, the Sun Devils have gone 4-1 and look to be getting better each week. With their most recent win coming against a top 10 opponent, it's no secret as to why the Cougars are underdogs for when they travel to Tempe later this week.
Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt has been a massive part of the team's success in recent weeks. Against a talented Red Raider defense, the sophomore completed 28 of 47 passes for 319 yards along with a passing touchdown.
During the fourth quarter, Leavitt connected with Jordyn Tyson for a 33-yard gain on 4th and 2 from Arizona State's side of the field to set up the game-winning touchdown with just over 30 seconds remaining.
With Tyson's ability to take over the game at the wide receiver position, the Cougars' defense could be faced with one of their hardest tasks so far this season. The junior from Allen, Texas, has caught 57 passes this season, totaling 628 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
Against a TCU secondary that was projected to be one of the best defensive units in the Big 12, Tyson caught eight passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns.
Houston's secondary must prevent Leavitt and Tyson from finding a rhythm early in the game this coming weekend. Despite the Cougars finding a win over Arizona, Noah Fifita still completed 24 of 26 passing attempts for 269 total yards. Coach Willie Fritz and his staff could be in for a long day if they don't have the right game plan for a lethal Arizona State offense.
Houston @ Arizona State Betting Odds Via FanDuel:
- Spread: Houston +8.5 (-110), Arizona State -8.5 (-110)
- Over/Under: O 47.5 (-115), U 47.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: Houston (+265), Oklahoma State (-335)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
