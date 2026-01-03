Houston Cougars Eyeing Talented Wide Receiver in Transfer Portal

With the 2026 transfer portal period now in full swing, the Houston Cougars have officially emerged as strong contenders for several transfer portal prospects. Former Old Dominion wide receiver Ja'Cory Thomas has emerged as one of the top names connected to the Houston football program.

According to On3, Willie Fritz and the Cougars aren't the only ones targeting the former Monarch. The wide receiver is also being recruited by schools such as Missouri, Baylor, Rutgers, Penn State, and UCF. Thomas spent just one season with Old Dominion and recorded 41 catches for 719 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Thomas is currently rated the No. 44 wide receiver and the No. 187 prospect in the 2026 transfer portal class. The Walker, Louisiana native was a two-star recruit coming out of high school, but has quickly gained the attention of several programs in the Big 12, Big Ten, and SEC.

A Consistent Threat in the Receiving Game

Aug 30, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) defends a pass intended for Old Dominion Monarchs wide receiver Ja'Cory Thomas (6) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Before attending Old Dominion in 2025, Thomas spent time at Hutchinson Junior College. In his final season at the junior college level, the wide receiver recorded 23 receptions for 375 yards and two touchdowns. He also helped lead the Blue Dragons to a 10-1 record and a JUCO National Championship.

During his 2025 season at Old Dominion, Thomas would establish himself as a consistent threat in the receiving game. The junior recorded two or more receptions in all 12 games, and even showed that he could dominate a game when necessary with a career-high 114 receiving yards and two touchdowns against the Liberty Flames.

Thomas' consistency is likely exactly what head coach Willie Fritz is looking for in the transfer portal. With the Cougars already having a top wide receiver in the Big 12, a more physical target for quarterback Conner Weigman. At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Thomas could be the perfect receiving threat on the outside for Houston's offense.

Stephon Johnson Seeks Another Year with the Cougars

Sep 26, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Stephon Johnson (5) scores a touchdown on a pass during the fourth quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Houston's wide receiver room has the potential to be among the best in the Big 12 next season. Stephon Johnson, a veteran within the program and one of Houston's most physical receivers, recently announced that he would be applying for a medical redshirt to return for another season. Johnson appeared in just five games in 2025 and recorded 13 receptions for 275 yards and two touchdowns.

If the NCAA accepts the wide receiver's application for a medical redshirt, Houston's offense could feature one of the most formidable receiving threats in the Big 12. With the addition of Thomas, combined with the return of Johnson and Thomas, the Cougars could see even more production in the passing game in 2026.

