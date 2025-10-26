Houston Cougars Finally Crack Polls After Upset Win Over Arizona State
The Houston Cougars have been fighting for respect from the national media throughout the entire season, as they've been flying under the radar despite their impressive turnaround. Now, though, they've made it impossible to ignore them any longer.
On Saturday, the Cougars marched into Tempe, Arizona, and upset the No. 24 Arizona State Sun Devils 24-16. They absolutely dominated early on and built a 24-0 lead over the reigning Big 12 champions, then survived a furious fourth-quarter rally to earn a statement victory. This marked the Cougars' first road win over a ranked opponent since 2017, and another huge sign of progress for Willie Fritz' squad.
After their biggest win in years, the Cougars finally caught the eye of the pollsters.
Houston Cougars Make First Appearance in AP, Coaches Polls
The Cougars came in at No. 22 in the latest AP Poll, marking their first appearance since September of 2022. They find themselves just eight points behind No. 21 Michigan and 41 points ahead of No. 23 USC, so they have a bit of breathing room behind.
The Cougars are also the fourth-highest Big 12 team in the AP Poll behind BYU at No. 10, Texas Tech at No. 14 and Cincinnati at No. 17. Utah is just behind them at No. 24, giving the conference five ranked teams for the first time in a while.
In the Coaches Poll, the Cougars also made their first appearance of the season at No. 22. They are 87 points behind No. 21 Michigan and 71 points ahead of No. 23 Navy, a former American Conference rival who is now the last undefeated Group of Five team.
The rest of the schedule is relatively soft for the Cougars, as they face West Virginia, UCF, TCU and Baylor to close out the regular season. If they run the table, which seems very possible, they would finish 11-1 (8-1 in Big 12 play) and likely play in the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington.
That's looking way ahead, though. Right now, the Cougars are riding high throughout their best season in years, and now they're playing with extra motivation after the tragic passing of strength coach Kurt Hester just before Saturday's game.
Who knows what the final month of the season has in store, but as it stands, this is a season to remember for the Cougars as they rise back to prominence.