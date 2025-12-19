Houston Cougars Have Found New Wide Receivers Coach

As Houston football prepares for the Kinder’s Texas Bowl against the LSU Tigers, head coach Willie Fritz and staff are already making moves preparing for the 2026 season.

With an influx of talent between many returners and the 2026 class, Fritz is making moves to maximize the team’s potential for the future.

The Cougars are expected to name Brian Bell as their new wide receivers coach, per @CBSSports.

How Brian Bell Can Improve The Wide Receiver Room

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars offensive assistant Brian Bell against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Coach Bell is a native of China Spring, Texas, and he served as the wide receivers coach at Magnolia West High School in 2014.

The following year, he took his first collegiate job with Georgia Southern, and he help lead the Eagles to a 9-4 record.

Georgia Southern also finished with a 6-2 record in the Sun Belt Conference, and they capped off the year with a commanding 58-27 victory over Bowling Green in the GoDaddy Bowl for the program’s first ever bowl victory.

After his stint at Georgia Southern, Bell returned to his hometown to coach China Spring. He led them to the playoffs for all four years he was there, including a state championship appearance in the 2021 season, the first since 1978.

Bell once again returned to the collegiate level in 2021 as he served as the quality control coach for the Baylor Bears.

Now, Bell is entering his second season with the Houston Cougars, and he is expected to get a new role with the team.

Coach Bell and Fritz were reunited for the first time last season since Fritz was his coach at Sam Houston State from 2010-2013.

With Fritz at the helm, Bell led the Bearkats to a school-record 39 victories in his time at Sam Houston.

He finished his career as the program’s leader in passing yards, completions and touchdown passes.

As a former quarterback, he now looks to lead a talented wide receiver room for the 2026 season.

If Houston can retain its top receivers from this season, junior wide receiver Amare Thomas and senior wide receiver Stephon Johnson will be one of the best returning duos in the conference.

Thomas is on the cusp of a 1,000-yard season, while Johnson was averaging over 21 yards per catch before his season-ending injury.

The Cougars also have some exciting prospects that should all have a much bigger next season in junior Harvey Broussard II, Devan Williams, Koby Young, Zaylen Cormier and Marquis Shoulders Jr.

With several years of coaching experience, including four years of playing quarterback, Bell would be an exciting hire and he should help elevate an already talented wide receiver room.