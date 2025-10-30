Houston Cougars Hosting 3 Key Recruiting Targets vs. West Virginia
The Houston Cougars stare down the back half of their schedule after putting the rest of the Big 12 on notice and establishing themselves as real contenders for a spot in this year's conference championship game in Arlington after the Coogs' victory over the defending conference champions, the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Looking to build on the momentum from their road win, the Cougars will return home to host their next conference challenge this Saturday at TDECU Stadium, taking on the struggling West Virginia Mountaineers.
The 2025 season has not been that kind to the Mountaineers, currently sitting with a 2-6 record overall and one of the only teams in the Big 12 without a conference victory. West Virginia will try to find any spark to ignite their struggle-filled season, as for the Coogs, not only would a victory give Houston more momentum in the season, but it could also benefit them along the recruiting trail.
Coogs Will Host Trio of Targets
According to Rivals, the Cougars will host a trio of targets in four-star wide receiver Trez Davis and three-star prospects in cornerback James Henderson and defensive linemen Isaiah Broughton, all three of whom are visiting Houston this weekend. Here is a detailed look at the three prospects that will be visiting with the Cougars this upcoming weekend:
Trez Davis, WR
The highest-ranked prospect in attendance this weekend is four-star wideout Trez Davis, the wide receiver out of West Monroe, Louisiana, who is ranked as the No. 10 prospect out of the Bayou State and the No. 41 player at his position in the class of 2026 recruiting class per 247Sports Rankings.
Nationally ranked as the No. 319 player in the entire class, Davis committed to the Tulane Green Wave back in July. His junior season at West Monroe High School was a breakout year for the current senior, recording 53 receptions for 998 yards and 8 TDs on 18.8 yards per catch.
James Henderson III, CB
The second of the three targets visiting the Coogs on Saturday is three-star cornerback James Henderson III, the Houston, Texas native committed to the other school in the Bayou City, committing to the Rice Owls in July.
The three-star prospect is ranked as the No. 94 player at his position and the No. 155 player out of the state of Texas in the 2026 class per 247Sports Composite rankings. As a junior at Cy Falls High School, Henderson totaled 34 tackles, 2 interceptions, a forced fumble, and 8 pass breakups.
Isaiah Broughton, DL
The final player of the three visiting Houston is defensive linemen Isaiah Broughton, who recently decommitted from the UNLV Rebels on October 22.
The three-star prospect had been committed to the Rebels since early July. The Houston, Texas native is listed as the No. 131 player at his position and the No. 165 player from the Lone Star State by 247Sports' Rankings, a part of the 2026 recruiting class.